Constables on Patrol

April 13

2:49 p.m. – An erratic driver in a green Ford Explorer caused an officer to wait for it to drive into town where it was found. The driver was told to stop driving crazy.

2:49 p.m. – Officer performing a follow-up located a wanted person, who was arrested.

5:05 p.m. – Breaking and entering at a highway inn required a report.

April 15

8:37 a.m. – A theft at a different highway motel got a report taken by phone.

2:30 p.m. – Caller reported a male who appeared to be intoxicated. Officer located the man and took him home.

2:31 p.m. – A welfare check on a patient who was supposed to be having a phone meeting and didn’t respond was found to be in the hospital.

2:42 p.m. – Report of a stolen vehicle turned out to be a civil matter.

3:47 p.m. – The Transit Director requested an officer review footage of an incident involving a suspicious subject and vehicle. Officer got the footage and extra patrol was put on the location.

6:38 p.m. – A man in a white van appeared to be camping out behind an abandoned hotel. He was advised to move right along.

11:30 p.m. – Officer was called to a domestic, but both parties involved said everything was fine.

April 16

1:37 a.m. – Officers were called to the same address for the same transgression, and both people again declared that everything was fine.

2:33 a.m. – When officer went to check on a suspicious vehicle at a business, it was gone.

11:30 a.m. – A walk-in theft report was taken.

2:57 p.m. – Caller reported identity theft after checking the IRS website and seeing a fraudulent tax return filed in his name.

April 17

2:27 p.m. – Officer expedited a vehicle being moved after its driver had not moved it after being asked to.

8:28 p.m. – Officers were called to Kingshighway to take a report from a man reporting stalking. A statement was taken.

9:14 p.m. – Officers went looking for a 4-wheeler driving around with no lights and almost hitting the caller.

April 18

2:01 a.m. – A burglar alarm went off and the building was found secure.

6:30 a.m. – Officers split up the people who were involved in a domestic disturbance.

3 p.m. – Further information from the stalking report last night was taken due to a female following a member of her family.

3:12 p.m. – Caller complained of loud music downtown, but it was turned off before arrival.

3:15 p.m. – Caller said a sport bike driven by a man wearing a grey shirt and a flag bandana was passing on double yellows at a high rate of speed. He was not contacted.

4 p.m. – Caller said a neighbor told her that people on a 4-wheeler were riding around property she has for sale and she will report if she finds further information.

6:13 p.m. – A social distancing complaint about a restaurant and bar being open was checked. It was found that the 10-person limit was in compliance, and it was okay to sell alcohol as long as drinks were not taken off the property.

April 19

8:58 a.m. – An unruly man was taken to the hospital.

7:32 p.m. – Possible gunshots were reported behind a motel but nothing suspicious was found.

8:58 p.m. – A man was reported trespassing and found sitting on a porch at an apartment complex.

10:33 p.m. – A suspicious male on private Pivot Rock Rd. property got a response.