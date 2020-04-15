Constables on Patrol

April 6

1:45 p.m. – Caller reported a break-in at his business on US 62, and a report was taken.

8:28 p.m. – A business on Van Buren called about a woman who was loudly asking people for money and rides. Responding officers looked for her and found she had gone to another business, where they arrested her.

11:28 p.m. – Officer assisted a motorist at a motel.

April 7

12:34 a.m. – Caller said he received an incoherent text from his father, who was at a motel, the night before. He said he could not contact his father, and officer found that the father had been taken to the hospital the night before for a medical issue.

4:58 p.m. – Officer was called to the lake to talk to a group of trespassers and let them know they should not be where they were.

7:36 p.m. – Caller didn’t think a group should be playing soccer on the grass outside at the community center because of the virus.

April 8

10:10 a.m. – A vehicle hit the footbridge on Spring and a report was taken.

1:23 p.m. – A mother reported a domestic violence incident against her daughter, saying the husband, riding a grey motorcycle, would probably be gone when officers arrived. He was, but a report was taken.

3:10 p.m. – A woman wanted an officer to check her basement, saying the door was knocked open.

7:36 p.m. – Officer was called to a business on Van Buren regarding theft.

11 p.m. – A man was taken to the hospital following a disturbance call on Echols.

11:51 p.m. – Report of a possible intruder resulted in a full search of the building and outer buildings on Spring St.

April 9

12:27 a.m. – An area business reported a counterfeit dollar bill.

4:29 a.m. – A welfare check was performed at an apartment complex.

2:43 p.m. – Caller was worried about someone, and when officers checked it out, the person did not want help.

3:23 p.m. – A man wearing a black shirt and jeans was reportedly threatening customers.

3:47 p.m. – Officer was called to Thomas Dr. to investigate a man who rang a doorbell, then took off and fell down. He carried a blue wrap around something, then got up, and took off into the woods. Officers looked for him.

6:57 p.m. – Officers were called to an unattended death.

April 10

3:25 a.m. – A burglar alarm on Main St. resulted in checking and securing a building.

5:02 a.m. – Officer responded to a business parking lot where a vehicle had its truck open. Turns out someone was changing a tire.

9:58 a.m. – A phone report of a theft was taken.

10:21 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to mention someone had left the scene of an accident, and a report was taken there.

April 11

7:33 a.m. – Officer took a breaking and entering report that occurred on Van Buren.

11:40 a.m. – A business alarm on Van Buren was cancelled by the alarm company.

4:04 p.m. – Caller said a blue Nissan Frontier pickup crossed the fog and center lines numerous times on Hwy. 23 and turned left onto US62. Officers did not see the truck on the road but did see it parked at an apartment complex.

5:58 p.m. – A suspicious male at the grocery store and laundromat was reported but not found.

6:41 p.m. – Caller said someone broke into her motel room and stole money and prescriptions. A report was taken.