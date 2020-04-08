Constables on Patrol

March 30

1:31 p.m. – A disturbance between neighbors ended when a man was taken into custody for aggravated assault.

2:21 p.m. – There was a second call on the aforementioned disturbance.

10:59 p.m. – A noise complaint on Elk St. was dealt with.

March 31

11:19 a.m. – Officers responded to a welfare concern and the individual was fine.

2:56 p.m. – Loose dogs on Benton got themselves reported but got home before the law arrived.

3:29 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported on E. Van Buren, but officers checked the area and no one looked suspicious.

4:50 p.m. – Officer arrested a wanted person near Pivot Rock Rd.

April 2

9:45 a.m. – A nude male in the public restroom at Pendergrass Corner was advised that he could not bathe in a public restroom. He was not arrested, judged, or written up.

12:17 p.m. – A possible breaking or entering call at a residence was checked but the area was secure.

3:02 p.m. – Caller advised there was a male in his backyard. Officer talked to the perpetrator and he was listed on the criminal trespass log.

April 3

9:16 a.m. – Officers were called to a business to take a look at a suspicious acting person who was put on the trespass list for the business.

2:05 p.m. – Caller wanted to speak to an officer about theft of services, and he did.

10:27 p.m. – Officers were called to an apartment complex to check on an injured animal. They found the animal was okay, the injury minor and not the result of personal action.

April 4

10:07 a.m. – A disturbance resulted in a woman’s arrest for domestic battery 2nd.

2:30 p.m. – Caller said a copper-colored Dodge Quad pickup on US62 had crossed the center line several times almost causing collisions. Responding officer said the vehicle pulled off the main highway and the caller lost sight of it, so it wasn’t located.

3:08 p.m. – Worker at an E. Van Buren restaurant said a man who appeared intoxicated was badgering those who were picking up food. The man was gone on arrival but located at a closed hotel. He was cited for criminal trespass at the hotel and banned from the restaurant.

9:50 p.m. – Caller said she wanted to report a stolen vehicle, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding between borrowing and stealing.

April 5

5:18 a.m. – A suicidal female was taken to the hospital for care and evaluation.

9:18 a.m. – A motel clerk said a man became agitated when he couldn’t rent a room without a method of payment. After talking with an officer, the man took a taxi back to Green Forest.

1:56 p.m. – Caller said a white Dodge Quad pickup with heavy damage was running people off of Hwy. 23S. Officer and other departments did not make contact with the vehicle in the city limits.

4:36 p.m. – EMS and ESPD responded to a woman near Bridge St. who fell and had a laceration to her leg.

6:32 p.m. – Caller requested extra patrol on Virginia St. where a woman said she was moving in but not occupying yet. Everything was found to be secure.

7:02 p.m. – Reports of gunfire were checked out but no signs of disturbance in the area were found.

7:15 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated male was reported near the dog park, and he was way gone on arrival.

11:50 p.m. – A possible trespasser at an apartment complex was notified not to return to the property and she was placed on the trespass list.

April 6

12:18 a.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and imprudent driving.

12:50 a.m. – A disturbance on Council St. was found to be all verbal, not physical.