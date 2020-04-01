Constables on Patrol

March 24

5:34 p.m. – Officer spoke to a caller about a civil issue.

March 25

9:24 a.m. – Officer responded to a local residence for an unattended death.

10:12 a.m. – Officer responded to a breaking and entering at a business.

8:19 p.m. – No report was required for an apparent theft.

8:54 p.m. – A harassment accusation was dealt with by phone.

March 26

7:26 a.m. –A delivery driver tripped an alarm that was then reset.

8:03 a.m. – Officer responded to an apartment complex regarding drones flying around.

March 27

1:02 a.m. – Officers responded to two parked vehicles at Pine Mountain Village.

11:47 p.m. – Caller said an older green GMC pickup had its tailgate down and someone was dumping large debris in the road. Cops didn’t locate the vehicle but did get the debris relocated.

1:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, no injury traffic accident was reported on US62W.

2:44 p.m. – No report was needed regarding criminal mischief.

4:37 p.m. – An alarm on Greenwood Hollow was checked out.

March 28

12:52 a.m. – A convenience store alarm went off and the building was checked inside and out. All was secure.

6:22 p.m. – Traffic congestion was reported on Pine St.

8:44 p.m. – Officers assisted another agency at a call.

9:31 p.m. – Music on Singleton was too loud. Busted.

11:33 p.m. – Burglar alarm was all alarm and no burglar.

March 29

2:05 a.m. – A 911 hangup from the hospital was checked on.

5:49 a.m. – Disturbance at a motel required official intervention.

9:46 a.m. – A dispute accelerated to a landlord changing locks on a business.

10:13 a.m. – A man was reported and taken into custody for domestic battery.

1:20 p.m. – Subject in a black Nissan with Texas plate MND3572 went on a porch and attempted to steal electronics but fled west on US62 when confronted.

8:12 p.m. – Reckless driver reported, report didn’t say where.