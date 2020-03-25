Constables on Patrol

March 16
11:14 a.m. – A domestic disturbance at an apartment was quelled when officers separated involved parties.
March 17
9:40 a.m. – A man was picked up in Washington County and brought back to town on an ESPD outstanding warrant.
2:13 p.m. – An injured deer on Vaughn St. was tended.
3:33 p.m. – Officer responded to an animal problem on Spring St.
3:35 p.m. – Pivot Rock Rd. qualified for a traffic problem but not a report.
4:47 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a welfare concern on Spring St.
7:41 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.
March 18
2:51 p.m. – A theft at a highway store was reported.
5:29 p.m. – Officer spoke with a female by phone regarding fraud, but no report was taken.
10:35 p.m. – Caller said she left two rings at a restaurant and when she went back they were gone. A report was taken.
March 19
5:15 a.m. – A building where an alarm went off was found undisturbed.
9:32 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to make contact with an individual for the sheriff’s department, but no one was home.
9:40 a.m. – A man was reported stumbling around and was found to be fine other than a medical condition.
3:27 p.m. – A disturbance was reported and dealt with. There was no report.
8:34 p.m. – An intoxicated female was reported on Spring St., but she was not located.
March 20
2:27 p.m. – Officer followed up on an assault but there was no report at this time.
3:32 p.m. – An injured deer was reported on Vaughn St.
6:51 p.m. – A welfare concern checked out fine.
7:02 p.m. – Officer spoke with a woman by phone regarding a theft.
7:15 p.m. – Injured deer on Vaughn got attention.
7:39 p.m. – A suspicious person was checked out.
10:47 p.m. – A family disturbance required attention.
11:13 p.m. – A burglar alarm was checked and reset.
11:22 p.m. – Officers responded to ESH to assist another agency.
March 21
12:55 a.m. – Loud partying on a back deck was quieted.
3:03 a.m. – A male was arrested for criminal trespass, fleeing and resisting arrest.
1:22 p.m. – A report was done on a deceased male at Lake Leatherwood.
5:22 a.m. – Suspicious people were found not to be.
8:17 p.m. – A welfare concern was gone on arrival.
10:16 p.m. – Those involved in a disturbance required separation for the night.
March 23
11:48 a.m. – A lady said a dog in a backyard had been crying for 3 hours. ACO checked and the dog was in its kennel with food and water.
1:07 p.m. – Officer took a neglect report.
March 24
2:42 a.m. – Officer assisted with a fire alarm that was found to be a malfunctioning smoke detector.