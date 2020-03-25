Constables on Patrol

March 16

11:14 a.m. – A domestic disturbance at an apartment was quelled when officers separated involved parties.

March 17

9:40 a.m. – A man was picked up in Washington County and brought back to town on an ESPD outstanding warrant.

2:13 p.m. – An injured deer on Vaughn St. was tended.

3:33 p.m. – Officer responded to an animal problem on Spring St.

3:35 p.m. – Pivot Rock Rd. qualified for a traffic problem but not a report.

4:47 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a welfare concern on Spring St.

7:41 p.m. – An accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

March 18

2:51 p.m. – A theft at a highway store was reported.

5:29 p.m. – Officer spoke with a female by phone regarding fraud, but no report was taken.

10:35 p.m. – Caller said she left two rings at a restaurant and when she went back they were gone. A report was taken.

March 19

5:15 a.m. – A building where an alarm went off was found undisturbed.

9:32 a.m. – Officer went to a residence to make contact with an individual for the sheriff’s department, but no one was home.

9:40 a.m. – A man was reported stumbling around and was found to be fine other than a medical condition.

3:27 p.m. – A disturbance was reported and dealt with. There was no report.

8:34 p.m. – An intoxicated female was reported on Spring St., but she was not located.

March 20

2:27 p.m. – Officer followed up on an assault but there was no report at this time.

3:32 p.m. – An injured deer was reported on Vaughn St.

6:51 p.m. – A welfare concern checked out fine.

7:02 p.m. – Officer spoke with a woman by phone regarding a theft.

7:15 p.m. – Injured deer on Vaughn got attention.

7:39 p.m. – A suspicious person was checked out.

10:47 p.m. – A family disturbance required attention.

11:13 p.m. – A burglar alarm was checked and reset.

11:22 p.m. – Officers responded to ESH to assist another agency.

March 21

12:55 a.m. – Loud partying on a back deck was quieted.

3:03 a.m. – A male was arrested for criminal trespass, fleeing and resisting arrest.

1:22 p.m. – A report was done on a deceased male at Lake Leatherwood.

5:22 a.m. – Suspicious people were found not to be.

8:17 p.m. – A welfare concern was gone on arrival.

10:16 p.m. – Those involved in a disturbance required separation for the night.

March 23

11:48 a.m. – A lady said a dog in a backyard had been crying for 3 hours. ACO checked and the dog was in its kennel with food and water.

1:07 p.m. – Officer took a neglect report.

March 24

2:42 a.m. – Officer assisted with a fire alarm that was found to be a malfunctioning smoke detector.