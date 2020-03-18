Constables on Patrol

March 10

12:40 a.m. – A burglary alarm was checked out and the premises were undisturbed.

4:40 a.m. – Caller wanted an officer to check out a man walking in the road on 62W.

4:46 a.m. – Officer went to a hotel lobby to speak to a distressed male.

10:18 a.m. – A report was taken due to vandalism to the restrooms at Harmon Park.

1:03 p.m. – A man considered out of control at a housing complex was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on traffic violations.

8:50 p.m. – Threats made at a business did not require a report.

March 11

12:13 p.m. – Shop owner spoke with an officer regarding a shoplifting incident caught on camera.

4:14 p.m. – An officer responded to a welfare check, but the individual was not there. Officer got a new address and notified the sheriff’s office.

5:02 p.m. – People set off an alarm.

5:54 p.m. – Cars got busted for parking in a red zone on Prospect.

March 12

5:28 a.m. – Caller reported four subjects who had broken into a house and were still there. The four fled into the woods when an officer arrived. The owner is familiar with the subjects and said they did not have permission to be on the property.

6:03 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated individual was reported on Benton, but not located.

7:56 p.m. – A traffic accident on Fuller needed a report.

11:08 p.m. – A possible 911 hangup was responded to.

11:41 p.m. – A possible disturbance at a Wall St. residence had already broken up when officers arrived.

March 13

12:32 a.m. – Burglar alarm went off but no burglars were found.

9:05 a.m. – A possible theft at a hotel was not reported when the victim asked that it not be at this time.

9:46 a.m. – A harassing communications call did not require a report.

12:29 p.m. – Caller said someone in a vehicle was trying to destroy caller’s mailbox. A report was taken.

8:27 p.m. – A report was taken on a hit-and-run on Huntsville Rd.

11:18 p.m. – A male was arrested for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to carry a driver’s license, implied consent and refusal, and DWI#1.

11:23 p.m. – A business alarm at a chain store was responded to and the area was secure.

March 14

1:15 a.m. – Ditto on the above activity except at a restaurant.

1:46 a.m. – After responding to a disturbance at a motel, officer determined it was verbal only.

2:29 a.m. – Alarm at a business was thoroughly checked out and all was secure.

3 p.m. – A dustup on Spring St. did not qualify for a report.

9:33 p.m. – A male harassing customers and waitstaff was told to stop it.

9:41 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported coming into town from the south and officer gave that driver a talking to.

10:59 p.m. – A male was causing a disturbance on Greenwood Hollow Rd., and he was dealt with but not arrested.

March 15

9:24 a.m. – A private property restaurant parking lot accident got a report.

2:33 p.m. – A vehicle that was parked across from the driveway of a bed & breakfast, preventing guests from getting in and out, was towed for blocking emergency traffic and parking in a red zone.

March 16

12:39 a.m. – A restaurant’s burglar alarm went off but nobody was around and the building secure.

2:45 a.m. – Officer responded to a business due to a burglary alarm becoming alarming, but the building was secure.