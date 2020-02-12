Constables on Patrol

February 3

8:28 a.m. – An eviction dispute required assistance from an officer who explained how the process works.

9:02 a.m. – An alarm that went off at a clinic was determined to be false.

10:33 a.m. – An alarm at a restaurant was justified until the delivery driver was cleared with the correct code.

10:41 a.m. – County dispatch advised of a complaint of a reckless driver eastbound on US 62 from the White River Bridge in a silver Toyota SUV who was driving slowly while crossing the center and fog lines. An attempt to check on the driver’s welfare was made.

10:45 a.m. – A vehicle that was blocking Dickey St. for two hours was gone when officer arrived.

10:52 p.m. – An alarm went off because the wind was shaking the doors.

February 4

3:35 a.m. – Possible gunshots near Anderson or Emporia were checked out.

5:36 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated person was reported on White St. but not located.

6:56 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle that wound up belonging to the property owner was reported.

February 5

10:07 a.m. – Officer responded to a welfare concern at an apartment and the individual was taken to hospital.

10:57 a.m. – A disturbance between a male and female walking on East Mountain was entirely verbal.

3:27 p.m. – A Toyota with four flat tires and expired plates was parked too long on the street and got itself reported. The owner had sold it and the new owner picked it up.

11:13 p.m. – An alarm was set off, but officer determined that all was well.

February 6

9:07 p.m. – A traffic stop on Greenwood Hollow resulted in arrest of the driver for DWI-2 and driving on a suspended.

February 7

3:39 a.m. – Caller heard noises in an unoccupied apartment. Officer said the door was locked and there wasn’t anyone inside.

February 7

5:05 p.m. – Officer responded to a possible theft, but no report was required.

5:45 p.m. – A found dog on Howell St. was scurried to where its owner could retrieve it.

8:35 p.m. – A report was required for a theft.

February 8

2:17 a.m. – A man went to ESPD to request an escort while he went to pick up his stuff because he said someone was following him. An officer followed him to get his stuff.

3:06 a.m. – An alarm was checked and all was found to be secure.

11:56 a.m. – A resident reported that an evicted tenant was beating on her door after being told not to return to the property. Officer spoke with both parties and the ex-tenant left without incident.

3:25 a.m. – Officers were unable to assist in a civil matter.

3:39 p.m. – A traffic accident resulted in an arrest.

February 9

9:34 a.m. – An alarm turned out to be a false one.

9:41 a.m. – A criminal mischief call came in from a hotel and no report was needed.

9:59 a.m. – A dog owner was apprised of complaints on their canines barking for hours.

4:01 p.m. – Caller said two females in dark jackets were throwing objects at the windows in an abandoned downtown building. They were not located.

8:49 p.m. – An interior motion alarm at a downtown business went off but the checked building was secure.