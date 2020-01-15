Constables on Patrol

January 6

10:24 a.m. – Officers took a report about criminal mischief at Magnetic Spring.

12:12 p.m. – A breaking or entering call required a report.

12:16 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident on the highway in town got a response and a report.

2:25 p.m. – Caller wanting two small dogs to be checked on but they were nowhere to be found.

6:32 p.m. – A German Shepherd on Pine St. eluded sighting, but officer agreed to watch for it.

7:20 p.m. – A possible domestic was checked and the parties said they were drinking but nothing was going on and they were fine.

7:30 p.m. –A woman said there were suspicious men doing possible deals. Officer talked with her.

11:14 p.m. – A woman at a service station was reported for possibly being under the influence of an intoxicating substance. She was arrested for driving on a suspended license, DWI drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

January 7

12:12 a.m. – A burglary alarm was no cause for alarm.

11:48 a.m. – A wanted person turned himself on an outstanding county warrant.

5:22 p.m. – Damage to a sign and boundary markings on Fuller St. was reported.

6:11 p.m. – A rental owner called wanting an officer to check on an abandoned vehicle at the entrance to their office. Officer determined that the vehicle was not reported stolen and actually belonged to a staff member.

January 8

12:05 a.m. – County dispatch referred officer to a 911 hangup address, where there was no commotion.

12:18 a.m. – Someone in a business wanted an officer to check a $5 bill to make sure it wasn’t counterfeit. Officer compared it to another $5 and used the marker. The bill passed both tests. Caller decided to show it to the manager when he/she got to work.

1:41 a.m. – Business alarm went off, building was checked and cleared.

2:57 a.m. – Same business, same alarm, same conclusion.

1:02 p.m. – Minor criminal mischief qualified for a report.

5:48 p.m. – A drive-thru worker said a male in a dark blue, later model Subaru threatened him with physical harm. Officer reviewed security video and filed a report.

10:31 p.m. – An alarm call came from a business with an open door. Officers locked the door.

11:42 p.m. – An alarm was checked and everything found to be fine.

January 9

2:23 a.m. – A male was arrested after ESPD received a call for a domestic dispute.

8:34 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported at a private business. No report was filed.

2 p.m. – When officer went to an apartment for a follow-up report, the incident was deemed unfounded.

6:27 p.m. – A prisoner was transported from Benton County to Carroll County.

January 10

4:04 a.m. – A burglar alarm alerted police who checked it out and found all was well.

5:25 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported parked by the gas pumps and it was checked.

6:10 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported at a motel parking lot.

6:43 p.m. – Officer performed a welfare check.

January 12

12:53 p.m. – Security cameras showed a male lurking behind a highway business but officers did not locate him.

3:28 p.m. – Officers responded to a nursing home to assist a resident who had misplaced money.

4:10 p.m. – Officers were present for a civil standby (exchange of property) at ESPD headquarters.

4:32 p.m. – Officer stood by while a business closed due to a suspicious person who was acting strange in the business.

January 13

1:20 a.m. – Officers responded to Mountain St. for a welfare concern.