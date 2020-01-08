Constables on Patrol

December 31

No time listed – Officers responded to Hwy. 23S due to a call of a possibly intoxicated driver.

2:28 p.m. – A deer was reportedly hit on E. Van Buren but was not located by responding officer.

6:01 p.m. – A theft call did not require a report at this time.

10:17 p.m. – A woman called saying someone came into her apartment and took her dog and she knew who it was. Officer had no trouble getting the dog back from another woman who said she knew the dog owner was moving and thought she had left her dog behind.

January 1

12:59 a.m. – A woman reported a broken window in a downtown business, so officer got ahold of the keyholder.

2:41 a.m. – When officer checked out a man near a hotel, they found him to be aggressive and intoxicated, so he got arrested even though it took a while to identify him.

2:49 p.m. – Officer made a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest.

3:42 p.m. – A wallet was found on S. Main and returned to its owner.

4:32 p.m. – Officer assisted EMS at a campground.

10:21 p.m. – Caller requested that an officer relocate a dead deer on the highway but when he got there the deer was gone.

11:54 p.m. – A caller who refused to give her name and didn’t want officers to come to her door asked that men out in the parking lot to be taken care of because they made her nervous. Turns out the men had worked together and were packing, leaving and saying their goodbyes and everything was hunky dory.

January 2

12:49 a.m. – A man wanted an officer at a business regarding a suspicious vehicle that was really a woman who was lost. Officer gave her directions and she called the man to let him know everything was okay and he could leave.

2:47 p.m. – Officer spoke with a woman about a theft and a report was taken.

5:10 p.m. – Loose dogs on Prospect got some attention.

7:36 p.m. – An open door at a highway business qualified for a report.

7:40 p.m. – Officer assisted with a patient at the hospital.

7:56 p.m. – An intoxicated man on Spring St. got himself arrested.

9:01 p.m. – Police were notified about a barking dog on Pivot Rock Rd.

9:41 p.m. – Dogs got official attention for barking on Prospect.

January 3

5:35 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported on US 62.

11:45 a.m. – A man was arrested at a residence on an outstanding county warrant.

3:30 p.m. – A reckless driver was stopped and given a talking-to.

4:48 p.m. – No report was written after an officer talked with a woman about an animal problem.

January 4

2:10 a.m. – A burglary alarm was jittery for no apparent reason.

8:20 a.m. – Caller wanted a welfare check on a friend with health issues. The friend was fine, and complainant was notified of her well-being.

12:43 p.m. – A couple of black Labs were wrangled near the highway and taken to the police department doggy hotel for their safety until owners could be notified.

3:02 p.m. – Officer went to a business where the owner said a woman didn’t pay for her meal and she wanted something done about it. When the diner was told she needed to pay her bill she said OK, tomorrow, and the owner will call if the woman doesn’t do that.

January 5

12:37 a.m. – A 911 hangup was investigated.

2:01 a.m. – A burglary alarm was reset after being found to be unnecessary.

9:20 a.m. – Harassing communication between two parties got an intervention.

2:21 p.m. – A report was taken from a woman who lost her wallet with her ID and needed paperwork from ESPD so she could get on her flight.

2:43 p.m. – Caller asked that someone check an area and a vehicle due to a possible gunshot, but no vehicle was found.