Constables on Patrol

November 11

11:11 a.m. – Officers responded to a residence for a 911 call that was determined to be accidental due to a child playing with the phone.

2:23 p.m. – A shopkeeper called to say she had two little girls there who said they knew where they lived but didn’t know their mom’s new phone number. Officers picked them up and took them home and both parents were there.

7:07 p.m. – A woman called to say a man was sleeping on her back deck. While officers were on the way he left walking toward the Aud. He was found and qualified for a conversation.

9:11 p.m. – Officers were called to a downtown business because someone heard footsteps where no one should be. Officer ended up toning out EMS and the subject was taken to the hospital, then arrested for charges and outstanding warrants.

10:16 p.m. – A motorist on First St. needed assistance and a wrecker.

November 12

6:51 a.m. – When officer performed a welfare check no one answered the door.

9:51 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS at a residence.

5:38 p.m. – A customer caused a disturbance at a convenience store, but officer got all sides to the story and settled the kerfuffle.

November 13

10:20 a.m. – Officer knocked on a door where an individual wanted in Madison County was believed to be. No one answered.

5:33 p.m. – Officer spoke to a female regarding a missing adult. Contact was made and no report was necessary.

November 14

10:08 a.m. – Theft of services was reported from a highway business.

4:39 p.m. – A traffic accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

11:34 p.m. – Officer showed up at a trailer park for a welfare check but the person was not staying there.

November 15

2:27 a.m. – A bar manager had issues with customers who didn’t want to leave at closing time, so officers took care of that in short order.

12:30 p.m. – Officer checked the woods at the end of Vaughn after getting a call about gunshots during the early morning hours. A resident neighbor said it sounded like fireworks. Nevertheless, nothing out of the ordinary was detected.

3:51 p.m. – An erratic driver at 62&23 got away with it.

6:54 p.m. – Officer assisted EMS on E. Van Buren and also controlled traffic.

10:08 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Center St. but no vehicle answering to the given description was sighted.

November 16

2:17 p.m. – A parking issue on Spring St. was resolved by the responding officer. And a ticket changed hands.

4:05 p.m. – Loose dogs were reported on Prospect. Officer talked with the caller but the dogs were loose somewhere else by then.

5:35 p.m. – A driver was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

5:56 p.m. – Parking issue on E. Van Buren did not qualify for a ticket.

8:18 p.m. – A highway disturbance required an officer to separate people from one another.

8:43 p.m. – An officer was called to the Aud to assist EMS, but he was not needed.

8:44 p.m. – A domestic disturbance on Ridgeway entailed an officer to separate those who were uncomfortable with each other.

November 17

10:06 a.m. – Caller reported vandalism to his outdoor water spigot and the property was put on extra patrol to monitor for potential further damage.

12:02 p.m. – Caller reported that a female was chasing a male wearing a ball cap but both subjects were long gone on arrival.

6:48 p.m. – A report was taken on an unattended death.