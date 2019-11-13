Constables on Patrol

November 4

1:13 p.m. – Caller reported a minor traffic accident on US62E where both vehicles were off the roadway and there were no injuries.

11:43 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported on Rockhouse Rd.

11:52 p.m. – An officer’s input was needed in a hotel dispute with two guests.

11:57 p.m. – A burglary alarm bellowed at a highway business but for no known reason.

November 5

7:45 a.m. – During a traffic stop a man was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, fictitious plates and no proof of insurance.

9:39 a.m. – An accidental 911 call from a bank got attention but everything checked out OK.

7 p.m. – Officer took a theft report at a downtown business.

7:06 p.m. – A theft was reported at a nursing home, but no report was taken.

7:06 p.m. – Officer responded to help EMS but was not really needed after all.

10:23 p.m. – An alarm went off at a highway business, yet everything was fine.

November 6

7:44 a.m. – An individual sleeping by the library was issued a warning not to do that.

8:13 a.m. – Officer was called to collect contraband in an apartment.

2:35 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

2:42 p.m. – A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested.

3:01 p.m. – Criminal mischief was reported at a motel.

5 p.m. – Officer responded to a welfare concern but was unable to locate the subject.

November 7

9:40 a.m. – A tour bus required an escort to a downtown hotel.

10:13 a.m. – Officer responded to a church for an unfounded suspicious circumstance, so obviously there was no report.

6:01 p.m. – A disturbance at a motel resulted in an arrest.

11:28 p.m. – A liquor store burglar alarm went off but after a thorough check, everything was found to be where it should be.

November 8

3:30 a.m. – Officer responded to a call about a possible trespasser.

8:05 a.m. – A woman turned herself in on outstanding city and county warrants.

9:28 a.m. – A man was arrested at the courthouse for a court commitment.

12:02 p.m. – The Aud parking lot needed to be cleared of numerous vehicles parked in reserved spots before an event.

12:40 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident required an officer to assist EMS until a deputy arrived.

1:43 p.m. – A man was arrested for public intoxication.

2:30 p.m. – A call regarding a welfare concern was incomplete as the officer was unable to make contact.

3:25 p.m. – Officers were needed at the hospital to deal with a combative patient.

4:17 p.m. – An open flame was reported at Basin Park and the responsible parties were advised on why that was not going to work.

5:59 p.m. – An alarm was checked and there was no cause for it.

10:20 p.m. – An intoxicated male was reported walking on the highway.

10:49 p.m. – A 911 hangup from N. Main turned out to be a medical call and EMS responded.

November 9

8:39 a.m. – The alarm company called to say motion was detected inside a residence, but the owner checked the cameras and said he saw no activity, so then officers checked it out also and found nothing either.

10:28 a.m. – an intoxicated male was arrested after being reported on the side of the road dangerously close to passing traffic.

11:14 a.m. – A minor traffic accident in a parking lot qualified for a report.

11:36 a.m. – A Spring St. resident said a vehicle was blocking her driveway preventing her contractor from delivering a furnace, but officer found no owner to move the car so they ticketed it.

11:45 a.m. – Doubled up parking at meters on Flint St. caused a traffic dilemma that was rectified after officers discovered there was an event and told the parkers to figure out a different way of going about this.

2:10 p.m. – Officer went to Spring St. because someone found a wallet and their honesty resulted in the wallet’s return to its owner.

2:27 p.m. – A parking issue on Spring St. resulted in a vehicle being worthy of a citation.

3:31 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported on E. Van Buren but the suspicious vehicle was not encountered.

5:05 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

5:14 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances on Pivot Rock Rd. was reported but no report was necessary at this time.

7:39 p.m. – Officers went to a residence regarding a theft and a report was taken.

8 p.m. – Another intoxicated male walking down the highway was arrested.

11:09 p.m. – All was secure after a burglar alarm was checked.

November 10

1:16 a.m. – A disturbance was found to be an all verbal civil matter.

3:17 a.m. – A man was arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant, failure to pay fines and failure to appear.

4:09 a.m. – A semi was deemed to be suspicious when it was reported to be in the middle of Judah St.

5:02 a.m. – A burglar alarm alerted police to check a building which turned out to be clear.

5:05 a.m. – A 911 hangup came from a motel but there was no emergency and no one in distress.

7:19 p.m. – A dispute regarding children and the complainant’s sister required intervention.

8:23 p.m. – A traffic stop yielded a man wanted for driving on a suspended and speeding.

9:17 p.m. – A welfare check at a church was dealt with.

3:11 a.m. – Someone on Spring St. was reported for making too much noise.