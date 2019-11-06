Constables on Patrol

October 29

2:15 a.m. – A possible harassment was called in from Steele St. and an officer responded.

12:49 p.m. – An open line 911 call was received from around Planer Hill but no one in distress was located.

1:30 p.m. – A person walked into headquarters to report a theft.

2:21 p.m. – A theft at a Center St. business was reported.

3:38 p.m. – An officer was unable to help out after getting a call for a citizen assist.

October 30

3:20 a.m. – Officer responded to a call where a woman’s boyfriend had hit her with a door and knocked her down. She did not want anything official to be done.

9:25 p.m. – A man called worried about an individual lying on the sidewalk on E. Van Buren. He was asleep and officer woke him and told him to move on.

10:03 p.m. – Another caller said a man was lying on the ground on Main St. when she left work. Officer gave him a ride to Cup of Love.

October 31

7:59 a.m. – County dispatch alerted officers to help them find a man wanted for committing a crime at a residence, and ESPD saw him walking on E. Van Buren so they detained him until the county could retrieve him.

3:29 p.m. – A residential breaking and entering required a report.

11:28 p.m. – A responsible person at a gas station wanted a suspicious vehicle checked out.

November 1

5:25 a.m. – Citizens managed to get keys from a woman they had told dispatch was too drunk to drive, and officer arrested her for public intox.

2:50 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported coming into town, so officer stopped the vehicle and counseled the driver on how driving is done here.

3:40 p.m. – An individual walked into ESPD to say there had been a fight, and a report was taken.

3:58 p.m. – Another individual walked into ESPD to report a theft.

6:49 p.m. – County dispatch reported a 911 call from a phone that was pinging but when officer went to the address no one was home.

7:57 p.m. – A deer was hit and killed on N. Main.

9:08 p.m. – A vehicle that had its back end hanging out in the road got a ticket.

9:28 p.m. – Caller needed an officer to deal with a hanging wire.

November 2

12:23 a.m. – Two women were reported to be fighting at their business and when officer arrived they were both gone. Officer gathered statements from witnesses.

6:39 a.m. – Alarm company reported broken glass at the historical museum, but officers found no broken glass and no unauthorized entry after doing a thorough walk through.

9:32 a.m. – Caller reported getting harassing emails and calls from a former client. A statement for a report was taken.

10:19 a.m. – The shed in the back of a commercial highway property was broken into. A report was taken and extra patrol initiated.

3 p.m. – Music on N. Main that was considered much too loud was reported and turned down.

3:15 p.m. – Officers located a wanted person on Pivot Rock Rd. and arrested him for an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated robbery.

6:35 p.m. – An open door on E. Van Buren was reason enough for an officer to do a walk-through and determine that everything was mighty all right.

8:23 p.m. – A man was arrested for an outstanding Carroll County warrant after officer made contact with him at a traffic stop.

9:38 p.m. – A possible disturbance on N. Main was checked and found to be unfounded.

11:06 p.m. – A blocked driveway on Pine St. got unblocked.

11:28 p.m. – Another possible disturbance on N. Main led to nothing out of the ordinary.

November 3

11:05 p.m. – A burglar alarm at an E. Van Buren business alerted police to a problem they didn’t find, and all was secure.