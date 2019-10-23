Constables on Patrol

October 14
11:07 a.m. – The caller of a 911 hangup on Main St. could not be located but an emergency wasn’t found, either.
1:01 p.m. – A man turned himself in on a bench warrant.
8:28 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident near Lake Leatherwood required a report.
10:11 p.m. – An officer was flagged down about a possible disturbance on the historic loop, so he spoke with all who were involved and left it at that.
October 15
9:05 a.m. – No signs of distress were apparent when officers responded to an open line 911 call.
3:08 p.m. – A suspicious phone call at a Daily Hollow residence did not require a report.
5:31 p.m. – A reckless and erratic driver was reported near US62 and Rock House Rd., but that person was not espied.
October 16
2:14 a.m. – A barking dog on College was given the what for by officers and its owner, so it went in for the night.
9:13 a.m. – While patrolling on Spring St., officer noticed a car that had been sideswiped and took a report.
2:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was coming into town from the east, but after officer followed it for a while it was determined that everything was fine.
6:05 p.m. – Caller said he just returned home from out of town and discovered his home had been broken into and items were stolen, so a report was taken.
October 17
6:02 p.m. – Neighbors got into a dispute and officer spoke with each of them rather than write a report. At this time.
7:29 p.m. – Officer spoke with the victim of the break-in for a followup.
8:49 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.
9:25 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported on E. Van Buren but he was not located.
October 18
5:02 a.m. – A possible disturbance at an apartment required an officer to get to the bottom of it.
9 a.m. – A woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation wound up getting arrested for DWI-1, implied consent and speeding.
11:31 a.m. – A disturbance at a nursing home was resolved when the individual left the property.
11:37 a.m. – An agency assist at a motel was performed and no report was necessary.
1:32 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a wanted person.
3:06 p.m. – A traffic accident on E. Van Buren got a report.
6:43 p.m. – A report was needed for a theft at a motel.
7:06 p.m. – An intoxicated male near Rock House Rd. was arrested.
7:22 p.m. – A theft at another motel needed a report.
7:28 p.m. – A drunk man got arrested.
9:27 p.m. – A disturbance at a business turned into a non-disturbance after arrival.
9:52 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked out.
October 19
1:47 a.m. – A burglar alarm at a Spring St. business went off but the building was secure.
2:04 a.m. – Caller said a driver nearly hit her in a bar parking lot, but officer was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
3:08 p.m. – A traffic accident at a hilltop hotel did not need a report at this time.
3:34 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported and tracked down and told to knock it off.
3:52 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a bar, but the woman called back the following day to say she found her purse at another place where she’d left it.
8:11 p.m. – Checking out a 911 hangup found no one needing emergency help.
9:16 p.m. – A report was taken at headquarters in reference to a theft.
October 20
5:55 a.m. – Caller said a reckless driver coming in from Holiday Island kept crossing the yellow and the fog line, and even went in a ditch a couple of times, but officer didn’t make contact with the driver while the vehicle was moving.
7:52 p.m. – A woman said her husband had drunk a bottle of Jack Daniel’s and had gone to get more and she was worried. Officers found him and let her know.
October 21
1:55 a.m. – A tree at Hillside and Spring came down during the storm.
5:34 a.m. – The possibility of a power line at Emporia and Glen being down was checked.