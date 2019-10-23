Constables on Patrol

October 14

11:07 a.m. – The caller of a 911 hangup on Main St. could not be located but an emergency wasn’t found, either.

1:01 p.m. – A man turned himself in on a bench warrant.

8:28 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident near Lake Leatherwood required a report.

10:11 p.m. – An officer was flagged down about a possible disturbance on the historic loop, so he spoke with all who were involved and left it at that.

October 15

9:05 a.m. – No signs of distress were apparent when officers responded to an open line 911 call.

3:08 p.m. – A suspicious phone call at a Daily Hollow residence did not require a report.

5:31 p.m. – A reckless and erratic driver was reported near US62 and Rock House Rd., but that person was not espied.

October 16

2:14 a.m. – A barking dog on College was given the what for by officers and its owner, so it went in for the night.

9:13 a.m. – While patrolling on Spring St., officer noticed a car that had been sideswiped and took a report.

2:01 p.m. – A reckless driver was coming into town from the east, but after officer followed it for a while it was determined that everything was fine.

6:05 p.m. – Caller said he just returned home from out of town and discovered his home had been broken into and items were stolen, so a report was taken.

October 17

6:02 p.m. – Neighbors got into a dispute and officer spoke with each of them rather than write a report. At this time.

7:29 p.m. – Officer spoke with the victim of the break-in for a followup.

8:49 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

9:25 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported on E. Van Buren but he was not located.

October 18

5:02 a.m. – A possible disturbance at an apartment required an officer to get to the bottom of it.

9 a.m. – A woman who was pulled over for a traffic violation wound up getting arrested for DWI-1, implied consent and speeding.

11:31 a.m. – A disturbance at a nursing home was resolved when the individual left the property.

11:37 a.m. – An agency assist at a motel was performed and no report was necessary.

1:32 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a wanted person.

3:06 p.m. – A traffic accident on E. Van Buren got a report.

6:43 p.m. – A report was needed for a theft at a motel.

7:06 p.m. – An intoxicated male near Rock House Rd. was arrested.

7:22 p.m. – A theft at another motel needed a report.

7:28 p.m. – A drunk man got arrested.

9:27 p.m. – A disturbance at a business turned into a non-disturbance after arrival.

9:52 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked out.

October 19

1:47 a.m. – A burglar alarm at a Spring St. business went off but the building was secure.

2:04 a.m. – Caller said a driver nearly hit her in a bar parking lot, but officer was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

3:08 p.m. – A traffic accident at a hilltop hotel did not need a report at this time.

3:34 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported and tracked down and told to knock it off.

3:52 p.m. – A theft report was taken at a bar, but the woman called back the following day to say she found her purse at another place where she’d left it.

8:11 p.m. – Checking out a 911 hangup found no one needing emergency help.

9:16 p.m. – A report was taken at headquarters in reference to a theft.

October 20

5:55 a.m. – Caller said a reckless driver coming in from Holiday Island kept crossing the yellow and the fog line, and even went in a ditch a couple of times, but officer didn’t make contact with the driver while the vehicle was moving.

7:52 p.m. – A woman said her husband had drunk a bottle of Jack Daniel’s and had gone to get more and she was worried. Officers found him and let her know.

October 21

1:55 a.m. – A tree at Hillside and Spring came down during the storm.

5:34 a.m. – The possibility of a power line at Emporia and Glen being down was checked.