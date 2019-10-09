Constables on Patrol

September 26

3:53 p.m. – An injured deer was reported on Echols but responding officer didn’t find it.

4:24 p.m. – A suspicious person in a suspicious vehicle was reported and talked to, then decided to leave the premises.

5:03 p.m. – A 911 hangup call was tracked down by location but nothing seemed amiss.

5:43 p.m. – An injured deer was reported on Echols.

5:46 p.m. – A traffic problem was unsnarled before officer arrived.

6:36 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated individual was reported but gone on arrival.

7:18 p.m. – A highway business alarm went off for no apparent reason.

7:59 p.m. – A one-person motorcycle accident at Main and Mountain Sts. required neither a report nor transport.

9:42 p.m. – A disturbance was reported on W. Van Buren but officer found nothing disturbing.

10:58 p.m. – Loud noise on upper Spring was dealt with.

September 27

12:14 a.m. – Officer went looking for a bar fight but couldn’t find it.

2:31 a.m. – Highway business alarm was no cause for alarm.

10:29 a.m. – A trespasser was reported on Washington but no report was needed.

10:38 a.m. – A woman turned herself in at ESPD on an outstanding warrant.

4:07 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle was spotted and cleared.

4:18 p.m. – A suspicious person downtown was gone on arrival.

5:12 p.m. – Officers spoke to both parties in a neighbor dispute near Dairy Hollow Rd. until they quieted down.

5:38 p.m. –A disturbance at a downtown bar was nulled and voided before officer arrived.

6:15 p.m. – A highway traffic accident involved parties who preferred there be no report.

7:15 p.m. – A welfare concern was checked and found to be fine.

9:12 p.m. – Traffic accident at Mountain and Main Sts. required an officer.

9:16 p.m. – An obdurate dustup required cooler temperaments.

September 28

12:32 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated male was reported in Basin Park.

2:15 a.m. – Burglar alarm. Highway business. No reason for it to have gone off.

4:19 a.m. – Officer met a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the county line to pick up a woman MCSO had picked up on a Eureka Springs warrant.

7:28 a.m. – A barking dog got itself reported and got itself gone before the law arrived.

10 a.m. – A business owner was talked to about a complaint.

3:55 p.m. – A suspicious male was arrested on US 62 but no reason was in the information we get.

8:26 p.m. – A disturbance at a S. Main St. bar required intervention but before it could be considered the perpetrator had left the area.

9:53 p.m. – A male was arrested at a motel on a felony bench warrant for failure to appear on fleeing in a vehicle, driving on a suspended and speeding.

September 29

2:09 a.m. – Business alarm on the highway was activated but, again, there was nothing alarming about it.

1:04 p.m. – A white Husky mix with a possible back injury was running loose in an apartment parking lot but even the Animal Control Officer couldn’t catch it.

3:07 p.m. – Officer went to the trolley depot to assist with moving a motorcycle that broke down.

5:49 p.m. – Officers were looking for a motorcycle that was involved in a disturbance but were unable to locate it.

7:32 p.m. – A woman was passed out in a hotel parking lot, and after EMS determined that was the problem she was escorted to her room.

7:51 p.m. – Officer was called back in regard to the above-mentioned woman and this time she was arrested.

8:28 p.m. – Officer escorted a male from one hotel to another after the twice-mentioned female was arrested.

September 30

2:32 a.m. – If you guessed the alarm at a highway business went off you’d be right.

10:24 a.m. – Officer went to an apartment complex to retrieve contraband found in the parking lot.

1:58 p.m. – A report was taken for a woman who found her windshield had been broken out while she was at work.

2:41 p.m. – An officer delivered a message to a Pivot Rock Rd. resident.

3 p.m. – A businessperson called and said a deer just wouldn’t move but it was gone before the law got there.

6:48 p.m. – There was a welfare check at a business.

7:04 p.m. – A lady said there was a tan car right past the train depot that was off the road, but it was not found by responding officer.

October 1

12:05 a.m. – An officer was called to the hospital to take a report from a male who said he was involved in an assault.

1:43 a.m. – Burglar alarm. Highway business. Nada.

9:05 a.m. – A situation between people at two different motels got a response but not a report.

12:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, no injuries accident on Spring St. got a report.

6:53 p.m. – A report was taken from a woman who said criminal mischief was afoot.

7:42 p.m. – A woman reported a theft and an official form was filled out.

October 2

4:12 p.m. – A suspicious man on College St. was reported but not found.

October 3

12:59 a.m. – EMS requested an officer to help with an intoxicated and paranoid person who jumped out of an ambulance and started walking.

1:22 a.m. – The officer was called back because the man left the hospital and needed arresting, which he got.

3:10 a.m. – A business alarm on the highway was checked out and all was well.

12:07 p.m. – Caller said someone backed into his truck in a downtown parking lot, so he got a report.

3:17 p.m. – A woman was served a warrant and arrested on Huntsville Rd.

4:36 p.m. – A traffic tie-up was a problem but the offending vehicle was gone on arrival.

4:53 p.m. – A 911 hangup was found to be no cause for alarm.

5:54 p.m. – A theft was reported on Chestnut.

10:25 p.m. – A suspicious activity report got the once over at a downtown hotel, but nothing came of that.

10:41 p.m. – A 911 hangup from Wall St. was pursued but revealed no distress.

October 4

1:38 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances at a downtown bar parking lot warranted attention.

2:49 a.m. – Officer responded to a possible domestic on Mill Hollow Rd. but no one was home.

4:39 a.m. – A medical emergency required an officer to assist EMS.

9:48 a.m. – A vehicle was sideswiped on Hillside.

10:15 a.m. – A welfare check was made on Bridge St.

10:58 a.m. – An alarm downtown turned out to be false.

1:24 p.m. – A rollover on Hwy. 23 was taken over by ASP as it was on a state highway.

2:53 p.m. – A report was taken on a two-vehicle accident on US62.

4:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Hwy. 23S, but not located.

5:04 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported behind a business and then arrested for breaking and entering.

6:22 p.m. – A suspicious male was checked out at a highway fast food place.

10:39 p.m. – A possible intruder was reported but not found.

11:47 p.m. – A possible altercation on Center St. was unfounded.

October 5

1:18 a.m. – Burglar alarm. No burglary.

1:40 a.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for DWI-1, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center.

2:48 a.m. – A possibly loud party on Amity was investigated.

4:13 p.m. – A disturbance at a hotel required a report.

7:11 p.m. – A theft report at a business was taken.

7:21 p.m. – A traffic accident on Spring St. got a report.

7:50 p.m. – A person at a motel was taken to ESH.

10:09 p.m. – Two males possibly trespassing in a backyard got an official response to their activity.

October 6

1:16 a.m. – A residential burglary alarm went off but all was secure.

2:54 a.m. – Highway alarm bellowed for no apparent reason.

9 a.m. – Caller said a dog was in a kennel in the back of a truck all night long. ACO responded and the owner was walking the dry, healthy, well cared for dog.

11:45 a.m. – A hotel guest was makings threats and supposedly had a firearm. It was determined that no direct threat was made and no firearm seen, nor was there one in the room or on his property.

October 7

1:05 a.m. – Highway business alarm. Same alarm, same building.