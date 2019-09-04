Constables on Patrol

August 26

1:10 p.m. – A complaint of loud music and a belligerent attitude when asked to turn it down qualified for a visit from the police. The music had been turned down by the time an officer arrived.

1:15 p.m. – Caller requested to speak to an officer about credit card purchases, and officer determined this was a civil business issue.

1:33 p.m. – An officer visited a resident to talk about a theft.

3:47 p.m. – A vehicle’s rear end went kerplooey so the vehicle, which had become a traffic hazard, was pushed out of the way and a tow truck called.

10:14 p.m. – A welfare concern on Deer Lane was tended.

August 27

5:05 p.m. – Multiple callers said a man was yelling, screaming and hitting a vehicle in the cross walk in front of the Aud. The parties were separated by the time an officer got there.

5:05 p.m. – Caller wanted to talk to an officer about allegations made by a nursing home resident against an employee.

6:52 p.m. – Officers responded to an unattended death on Hayes St.

August 28

12:06 a.m. – Officer responding to a loud music complaint told the offender turn it down or shut it down.

12:20 a.m. – Caller let officer know that as soon as he rolled the music went back up, so officer returned and said they were on the verge of getting a citation, so music was shut down.

3:39 p.m. – A report was taken due to a traffic accident.

4:08 p.m. – A female turned herself in on a warrant.

4:11 p.m. – Officer responded to a motel to assist a male who found keys. Officer took keys to the PD for safekeeping.

August 29

1:28 a.m. –Caller wanted an officer to check someone out to see if they were OK, and they were.

7:24 a.m. – Individuals in an RV were said to be refusing to leave a private property parking lot.

3:58 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate a reported erratic driver.

4:56 p.m. – Someone walked in to headquarters to make a harassment report.

August 30

3:08 a.m. – A noise complaint at Cushing and German Alley was checked on.

9:56 a.m. – A disturbance at a trailer park was considered a civil issue, thus no report.

2:30 p.m. – Another civil issue, this time a walk-in at ESPD, and again, there was no report.

3:57 p.m. – A truck stalled and hit the curb on S. Main at the Spring St. intersection. No report was needed.

5:17 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported on Hwy. 23S, the vehicle was stopped and the driver issued a warning about questionable driving.

5:22 p.m. – A private property two-vehicle accident warranted a report.

10:59 p.m. – A man was arrested at a Spring St. hotel for public intox and 3rd degree assault.

August 31

2:03 a.m. – A noise complaint of Spring St. was found to be unfounded.

3:26 a.m. – A highway business alarm went off and was reset.

7:31 a.m. – A security company alerted ESPD to an alarm at a highway business. The alarm was canceled before arrival, but officers checked the premises anyway.

10:46 a.m. – Caller said it sounded like a violent domestic was in progress in an upstairs apartment. Officers talked to both parties, who said it was all verbal. No signs of a struggle or fight were found, so no report was filed.

2:37 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

7:01 p.m. –An auto accident on E. Van Buren required a report.

8:13 p.m. – Officers were alerted to a welfare concern, located the man and took him to his home.

9:06 p.m. – Loud residential music was a problem but not after officers arrived.

9:06 p.m. – EMS requested officer assistance on E. Van Buren.

September 1

2:57 a.m. – An alarm was sounding the alarm but no reason for it was detected.

7:03 a.m. – Officer arrested a man at the hospital for being intoxicated and combative.

2:08 p.m. – A minor two-vehicle accident needed a report.

8:26 p.m. –A traffic stop on E. Van Buren landed a man in jail for driving on a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

11:22 p.m. – Caller reported an accident that turned out to be a broken down vehicle, so no report.

September 2

3:33 a.m. – A business alarm was reset.

7:22 a.m. – Officer responded to a residence regarding an intoxicated person. After speaking with all concerned, no report was taken.