Constables on Patrol

August 12

11 a.m. – An employer concerned about the welfare of an employee walked into ESPD to make a report.

5:11 p.m. – Caller needed an officer to take information regarding a theft.

5:17 p.m. – A security officer wanted to let officers know the address to check for a suspicious homeless woman.

6:18 p.m. – A 911 call requesting a welfare check was relayed, and officer checked on the person who was fine.

11:51 p.m. – Officers responded to a reported gunshot noise on E. Van Buren.

August 13

12:13 p.m. – A suspicious woman was dropped off by taxi at a hotel, and arrested on an outstanding county warrant.

12:56 p.m. – Officer responded to check the welfare of a dog in a vehicle on Spring St. Dog had fresh air and water.

1:37 p.m. – A delivery truck took down some phone lines on Linwood, but no report was necessary.

August 14

9:12 a.m. – Caller reported a domestic disturbance that turned out to be verbal and all was said to be fine now.

12:54 p.m. – Officer drove to the west part of town in response to a driver who was all over the road. The driver was ticketed for texting while driving.

5:59 p.m. – A possibly stolen vehicle was reported on W. Van Buren but was not located when cops got there.

8:42 p.m. – Officer responded to Stadium Rd. in reference to a dog bite incident.

9:07 p.m. – An area agency wanted to make contact with a subject and officer assisted with that.

August 15

2:53 p.m. – In responding to a welfare concern, officer called EMS and the subject was transferred to the hospital.

3:49 p.m. – Officer responded to Spring St. to talk to a suspicious male who was issued a citation.

3:59 p.m. – Suspicious vehicles at the dead end on Commerce were checked and found to be fine.

4:59 p.m. –A disturbance on E. Van Buren was quieted due to the influence of a responding officer.

5:08 p.m. – No report was required on a possible theft at a motel.

8:57 p.m. – A deer v. vehicle collision was reported on W. Van Buren.

August 16

11:59 a.m. – A burglary at a business required a report.

2:17 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances at a retail store required an officer to sort things out and no report was required.

7:18 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked and nothing untoward was found.

11:36 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated male was reported at a downtown restaurant.

August 17

12:03 a.m. – Officer was beckoned to help with traffic control due to an accident on US62 West.

12:51 a.m. – An intoxicated male caused a disturbance in a bar that made others uncomfortable, so the law was called in to extinguish his boorishness.

7:09 a.m. – Officers were called to a residence where someone had broken into their house, and a man was arrested for criminal mischief, criminal trespass and public intox.

3:09 p.m. – A Spring St. traffic accident needed a report.

4:57 p.m. – A reportedly intoxicated male was reported at US62 and Hwy. 23, but he was not located.

5:52 p.m. – A reportedly intoxicated female was reported on E. Van Buren, but she, too, was not located.

6:57 p.m. – An intoxicated female on E. Van Buren was taken into custody.

8:31 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a traffic stop for DWI and driving on a suspended license.

10:06 p.m. – A man was arrested for public intox and trespassing.

August 18

1:51 a.m. – A motel worker reported a suspiciously acting customer.

2:06 a.m. – A deer was reported to be in the center of the road by the Welcome Center, but it was gone on arrival.

5:16 p.m. – Caller said a person had left their place of business and should not be driving. Officer checked the person’s manner and driving, and both were road worthy.