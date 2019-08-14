Constables on Patrol

August 5

12:59 p.m. – Callers said they heard a gunshot near Pine St. but responding officer talked with two construction crews in the area that were making loud noises. No report was taken.

2:57 p.m. – Caller requested an officer to get after bikers who were hanging out on Spring St. and drivers were having to go around them and something must be done. Officer didn’t see anyone or anything out of place.

6:13 p.m. – Caller was concerned about a vehicle that had been sitting since Saturday, so officer checked it out and found that it was stolen.

11:51 p.m. – A motel guest wanted an officer to check a serial number on a gun.

August 6

7:17 a.m. – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a red and white crotch rocket on US 62, but the motorcyclist took off and got away.

9:42 a.m. – A report was taken from two highway businesses that were broken into overnight.

5:49 p.m. – A man was arrested downtown for public intoxication.

10:15 p.m. – Caller preferred the police, rather than him, talk to a neighbor for playing music too loud.

August 7

9:40 a.m. – Officer responded to a business regarding a theft, and took a report.

3:26 p.m. – No report was needed for an alleged assault at a nursing home.

8:07 p.m. – A traffic stop resulted in an arrest.

8:27 p.m. – Officer responded to and quieted down individuals at a motel accused of a disturbance.

August 8

7: 26 a.m. – A man was arrested for public intox while walking down the roadway.

8:06 a.m. – Multiple 911 hangups at a motel got officer to interview employees and check the area, but no one in distress was found.

10:19 a.m. – Officer responded to a fight at a motel, but it was found to be all verbal with no physical altercation, thus no report.

4:46 p.m. – Officer joined in the hunt for stolen keys and they were found.

7:42 p.m. – Officer responded to a call reporting suspicious circumstances.

9:05 p.m. – Officer was summoned to assist with traffic on E. Van Buren but called back before arrival.

August 9

2:03 p.m. – Officer was needed on N. Main to assist with traffic control.

2:30 p.m. – A harassment report and a requested welfare check came in from a motel clerk.

2:55 p.m. – A woman who was suspicious enough to get reported was arrested on an outstanding Berryville PD warrant.

6:46 p.m. – An officer responded to a residence to assist a citizen, but was unable to do that and no report was needed.

10:39 p.m. – Caller said his child was being held hostage and verbally abused by three men. Officer responded and talked to the kids.

August 10

7:44 a.m. – Multiple callers reported a man sleeping in a vehicle in front of the Unitarian meeting hall. Officer found no man in the vehicle that was parked on private property, anyway.

1:41 p.m. – Caller said his ex drove by and a male passenger yelled threats at him as they passed. A report was taken.

2:22 p.m. – Someone was reported for riding a dirt bike up and down Main St. at a high rate of speed. Officer located the bike but not the driver.

4:51 p.m. – A loose dog on Mountain St got itself reported but not located or captured.

5:56 p.m. – Officer responded to Spring and Grand to assist a lost tourist who was directed to the proper destination.

August 11

12:11 a.m. – An intoxicated man caused a problem at a business so officers took care of it.

1:11 a.m. – Caller wanted an officer to make loud people settle down, so that’s exactly what the officer did.

6:13 a.m. – Officer went to a hotel to talk with a female who had been held against her will outside the city. Report was turned over to a county deputy.

10:02 a.m. – A woman in need of medical attention was transported to ESH.

11:26 a.m. – A minor two-vehicle accident on US62 required a report.