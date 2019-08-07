Constables on Patrol

July 29

1:40 p.m. – Caller said a construction crew was causing traffic congestion on Center St. It was Black Hills Energy replacing a gas line.

2:43 p.m. – Officer was called to deal with a vehicle after the driver was arrested at Lake Leatherwood on an outstanding warrant. Vehicle was towed.

July 30

2:09 a.m. – Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a highway business.

3:01 a.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.

3:07 p.m. – A misparked vehicle caused a traffic hazard, so it got moved.

9:59 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at a highway business however the suspects were gone on arrival.

July 31

3:03 a.m. – Officer responded to a residence to deal with an intoxicated male hollering and such.

4:10 a.m. – Employees accidentally set off a business alarm.

1:12 p.m. – Two females in a purple SUV were accused of stealing items off a porch display, and when officers located them one was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant from Benton County and shoplifting here on N. Main.

1:50 p.m. – A private property accident required a report.

3:12 p.m. – Parks advised that someone ran into their building at Dairy Hollow.

6:52 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported n Vaughn St. but none was found.

7:13 p.m. – A harassment at a motel was dealt with.

10:28 p.m. – Officers responded to a call reporting an unresponsive female in a car on N. Main.

August 1

11:06 a.m. – A stolen white Toyota truck report was taken on Wall St.

1:12 p.m. – Someone reported a vehicle window being busted out by weedeater debris.

4:59 p.m. – A reckless driver on e. Van Buren was reported but not located.

5:11 p.m. – Erratic driver reported near US62 and Hwy. 23 but not located.

7:42 p.m. – A welfare concern was checked out but no contact was made.

7:55 p.m. – An animal problem was reported on Pivot Rock Rd., but the animal in question was not found.

10:07 p.m. – A residential burglar alarm was activated but everything was OK.

August 2

10:45 a.m. – Another residential burglary alarm, but the house was empty and no one was there.

10:57 a.m. – Officer responded to a business to talk to a individual about their driving habits.

3:35 p.m. – Officer went to a hotel regarding a theft.

7:30 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported at a business, but he was not confronted as he was not located.

7:38 p.m. – Vehicles needing assistance at Cliff and German Alley were gone on arrival.

11:47 p.m. – Caller said she heard noises outside as though someone was moving her patio furniture, but nothing sinister was found.

August 3

8:02 a.m. – A red Chevy Colorado headed north on Hwy. 23 from Huntsville was reported for crossing the yellow and fog lines. Officer witnessed such and issued a stern warning.

11:24 a.m. – A minor accident behind the Aud was reported.

12:22 p.m. – Complainant wanted a record of a minor accident in the drive through at a restaurant due to the behavior of the other party.

12:35 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for criminal mischief and non-support warrants from Benton County.

1:01 p.m. – Two mixed Beagles were running around on Hwy. 23 S, one was captured and taken to the station, the other eluded police.

2:01 p.m. – Minor damage to a rental car in a hotel parking lot overnight was reported.

3:30 p.m. – A domestic disturbance report was taken at headquarters.

4:11 p.m. – A trespasser was confronted but no report was needed.

5 p.m. – A S. Main St. disturbance was quelled before officer arrived.

6:44 p.m. – An individual who refused to leave a motel reconsidered once the law arrived.

6:52 p.m. – An unlocked door on Benton was checked out and everything was fine.

7:50 p.m. – A traffic accident needed paperwork.

9:30 p.m. – Officers responded to Mountain St. for a welfare concern.

11:56 p.m. – A 911 hangup on E. Mountain was checked out.

August 4

12:23 a.m. – A 911 hangup on Echols was checked.

12:34 a.m. – A possible altercation at Center and Mountain Sts. was tended.

7:40 a.m. – Caller said her boyfriend slashed her tires after she kicked him out.

1:42 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a motel on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on DWI-Drugs charges from Benton County.

2:32 p.m. – A report on a stolen vehicle was taken.

9:35 p.m. – A male was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended and an outstanding warrant.

11:42 p.m. – A man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving on Hwy. 23.