Constables on Patrol

July 29
1:40 p.m. – Caller said a construction crew was causing traffic congestion on Center St. It was Black Hills Energy replacing a gas line.
2:43 p.m. – Officer was called to deal with a vehicle after the driver was arrested at Lake Leatherwood on an outstanding warrant. Vehicle was towed.
July 30
2:09 a.m. – Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a highway business.
3:01 a.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license.
3:07 p.m. – A misparked vehicle caused a traffic hazard, so it got moved.
9:59 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported at a highway business however the suspects were gone on arrival.
July 31
3:03 a.m. – Officer responded to a residence to deal with an intoxicated male hollering and such.
4:10 a.m. – Employees accidentally set off a business alarm.
1:12 p.m. – Two females in a purple SUV were accused of stealing items off a porch display, and when officers located them one was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant from Benton County and shoplifting here on N. Main.
1:50 p.m. – A private property accident required a report.
3:12 p.m. – Parks advised that someone ran into their building at Dairy Hollow.
6:52 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported n Vaughn St. but none was found.
7:13 p.m. – A harassment at a motel was dealt with.
10:28 p.m. – Officers responded to a call reporting an unresponsive female in a car on N. Main.
August 1
11:06 a.m. – A stolen white Toyota truck report was taken on Wall St.
1:12 p.m. – Someone reported a vehicle window being busted out by weedeater debris.
4:59 p.m. – A reckless driver on e. Van Buren was reported but not located.
5:11 p.m. – Erratic driver reported near US62 and Hwy. 23 but not located.
7:42 p.m. – A welfare concern was checked out but no contact was made.
7:55 p.m. – An animal problem was reported on Pivot Rock Rd., but the animal in question was not found.
10:07 p.m. – A residential burglar alarm was activated but everything was OK.
August 2
10:45 a.m. – Another residential burglary alarm, but the house was empty and no one was there.
10:57 a.m. – Officer responded to a business to talk to a individual about their driving habits.
3:35 p.m. – Officer went to a hotel regarding a theft.
7:30 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported at a business, but he was not confronted as he was not located.
7:38 p.m. – Vehicles needing assistance at Cliff and German Alley were gone on arrival.
11:47 p.m. – Caller said she heard noises outside as though someone was moving her patio furniture, but nothing sinister was found.
August 3
8:02 a.m. – A red Chevy Colorado headed north on Hwy. 23 from Huntsville was reported for crossing the yellow and fog lines. Officer witnessed such and issued a stern warning.
11:24 a.m. – A minor accident behind the Aud was reported.
12:22 p.m. – Complainant wanted a record of a minor accident in the drive through at a restaurant due to the behavior of the other party.
12:35 p.m. – A man was arrested at a traffic stop for criminal mischief and non-support warrants from Benton County.
1:01 p.m. – Two mixed Beagles were running around on Hwy. 23 S, one was captured and taken to the station, the other eluded police.
2:01 p.m. – Minor damage to a rental car in a hotel parking lot overnight was reported.
3:30 p.m. – A domestic disturbance report was taken at headquarters.
4:11 p.m. – A trespasser was confronted but no report was needed.
5 p.m. – A S. Main St. disturbance was quelled before officer arrived.
6:44 p.m. – An individual who refused to leave a motel reconsidered once the law arrived.
6:52 p.m. – An unlocked door on Benton was checked out and everything was fine.
7:50 p.m. – A traffic accident needed paperwork.
9:30 p.m. – Officers responded to Mountain St. for a welfare concern.
11:56 p.m. – A 911 hangup on E. Mountain was checked out.
August 4
12:23 a.m. – A 911 hangup on Echols was checked.
12:34 a.m. – A possible altercation at Center and Mountain Sts. was tended.
7:40 a.m. – Caller said her boyfriend slashed her tires after she kicked him out.
1:42 p.m. – A woman was arrested at a motel on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on DWI-Drugs charges from Benton County.
2:32 p.m. – A report on a stolen vehicle was taken.
9:35 p.m. – A male was arrested at a traffic stop for driving on a suspended and an outstanding warrant.
11:42 p.m. – A man was arrested for DUI and reckless driving on Hwy. 23.