Constables on Patrol

July 15
10:14 a.m. – Complainant wanted a record of harassments without filing a report.
8:29 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on a friend who it was discovered had been gone a week with her family.
9:05 p.m. – A business required an officer for a disturbance.
July 16
1:55 a.m. –Officer responded to a business alarm.
4:56 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported in a motel parking lot.
12:18 p.m. – A theft at the library was reported.
12:40 p.m. – All involved parties went to ESPD to give their version of a disturbance.
5:57 p.m. – A suspicious female at a motel required a report.
6:30 p.m. – A woman went to ESPD to report suspicious activity on Spring St.
7:03 p.m. –A suspicious vehicle in a motel lot was checked out.
7:17 p.m. – A theft was reported but no report was taken at this time.
10:58 p.m. – Officer tried to locate a vehicle purportedly being driven by a drunk person.
July 17
3:18 a.m. – A sounding alarm was investigated.
7: 10 p.m. – A welfare check had a good ending.
8:59 p.m. – An apartment disturbance required intervention.
10:07 p.m. – Officer tended a disturbance at a highway restaurant.
11:42 p.m. – An alarm bellowed and needed attention.
July 18
12:03 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Rockhouse Rd. was dealt with.
12:34 a.m. – A suspicious male was reported to be lurking at Pine Mountain Village.
8:26 a.m. – Officer responded to a domestic disturbance that turned out to be verbal only, however a man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
1:36 p.m. – Officers responded to a call just outside the city and arrested a man for 3rd degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
6:47 p.m. – A welfare check at a motel had a good ending.
7:10 p.m. – An accident at a hotel needed a report.
July 19
3:27 a.m. – Two reckless drivers at the bottom of Armstrong caught the attention of the cops.
8:31 a.m. – Officer responding to the clinic for a possible domestic saw those involved and it was determined that nothing untoward had happened.
10:03 a.m. – Officers went to a motel to investigate those who thought stealing items from the pool was proper behavior, but instead the perps returned the items and were told to vacate the property.
12:46 p.m. – A minor accident on Spring St. required a report.
1:39 p.m. – The owner of a restaurant called in a cop due to a vendor issue.
3:22 p.m. – A parking dilemma on Pine St. was resolved when the offending vehicle was moved.
4:07 p.m. – A traffic knot on Prospect needed unraveling.
4:12 p.m. – Some people suspected of trespassing got a talking to.
8:05 p.m. – A loud vehicle on S. Main got reported.
8:10 p.m. – A disturbance on Martz Lane got a written report.
9:05 p.m. – A lost wallet was retrieved by its owner with very little effort.
July 20
12:36 a.m. – Officer checked near Basin Park for a reported five ft. snake.
12:48 a.m. – 911 hangup was checked.
6:21 a.m. – County dispatch reported a reckless driver coming into town. Officer stopped suspected vehicle and issued the driver a terse warning.
9:14 a.m. – An alarm was set off at a store but the employee didn’t have the code to reset it so the owner was notified.
1:16 p.m. – Hotel owner said a guest stayed beyond check out time and wasn’t answering knocks on the door. Officer then arrested the guest for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
6:07 p.m. – A Mountain St. welfare concern turned out to be not a problem.
8:15 p.m. – A theft report was taken.
8:49 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle indeed caught an officer’s attention following a call reporting a suspicious vehicle.
11:15 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle downtown was checked out.
July 21
12:26 a.m. – Two guests were causing a disturbance at a motel.
4:49 a.m. – Officer responded to an apartment where a woman was having a possible medical issue.
11:44 a.m. – An injured pigeon was tended.
12:52 p.m. – A front door alarm went off at a residence but it was activated because they were letting their dog out.
1:41 p.m. – Residents at a nursing home got into enough of a kerfuffle that an officer’s presence was requested.
3:21 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident that was checked resulted in a driver being ticketed for no driver’s license.
4:41 p.m. – Driver of a white Ford SUV with Texas plates was reported for driving recklessly, but not located.
4:45 p.m. – Caller requested help in locating a family member who had left town but hadn’t been heard from. She was found to have made it home and was fine.
8:53 p.m. – Caller was concerned about a couple walking along the highway.
July 22
2 a.m. – A passed out man was arrested for public intox.