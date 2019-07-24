Constables on Patrol

July 15

10:14 a.m. – Complainant wanted a record of harassments without filing a report.

8:29 p.m. – Caller requested a welfare check on a friend who it was discovered had been gone a week with her family.

9:05 p.m. – A business required an officer for a disturbance.

July 16

1:55 a.m. –Officer responded to a business alarm.

4:56 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported in a motel parking lot.

12:18 p.m. – A theft at the library was reported.

12:40 p.m. – All involved parties went to ESPD to give their version of a disturbance.

5:57 p.m. – A suspicious female at a motel required a report.

6:30 p.m. – A woman went to ESPD to report suspicious activity on Spring St.

7:03 p.m. –A suspicious vehicle in a motel lot was checked out.

7:17 p.m. – A theft was reported but no report was taken at this time.

10:58 p.m. – Officer tried to locate a vehicle purportedly being driven by a drunk person.

July 17

3:18 a.m. – A sounding alarm was investigated.

7: 10 p.m. – A welfare check had a good ending.

8:59 p.m. – An apartment disturbance required intervention.

10:07 p.m. – Officer tended a disturbance at a highway restaurant.

11:42 p.m. – An alarm bellowed and needed attention.

July 18

12:03 a.m. – A one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Rockhouse Rd. was dealt with.

12:34 a.m. – A suspicious male was reported to be lurking at Pine Mountain Village.

8:26 a.m. – Officer responded to a domestic disturbance that turned out to be verbal only, however a man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:36 p.m. – Officers responded to a call just outside the city and arrested a man for 3rd degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.

6:47 p.m. – A welfare check at a motel had a good ending.

7:10 p.m. – An accident at a hotel needed a report.

July 19

3:27 a.m. – Two reckless drivers at the bottom of Armstrong caught the attention of the cops.

8:31 a.m. – Officer responding to the clinic for a possible domestic saw those involved and it was determined that nothing untoward had happened.

10:03 a.m. – Officers went to a motel to investigate those who thought stealing items from the pool was proper behavior, but instead the perps returned the items and were told to vacate the property.

12:46 p.m. – A minor accident on Spring St. required a report.

1:39 p.m. – The owner of a restaurant called in a cop due to a vendor issue.

3:22 p.m. – A parking dilemma on Pine St. was resolved when the offending vehicle was moved.

4:07 p.m. – A traffic knot on Prospect needed unraveling.

4:12 p.m. – Some people suspected of trespassing got a talking to.

8:05 p.m. – A loud vehicle on S. Main got reported.

8:10 p.m. – A disturbance on Martz Lane got a written report.

9:05 p.m. – A lost wallet was retrieved by its owner with very little effort.

July 20

12:36 a.m. – Officer checked near Basin Park for a reported five ft. snake.

12:48 a.m. – 911 hangup was checked.

6:21 a.m. – County dispatch reported a reckless driver coming into town. Officer stopped suspected vehicle and issued the driver a terse warning.

9:14 a.m. – An alarm was set off at a store but the employee didn’t have the code to reset it so the owner was notified.

1:16 p.m. – Hotel owner said a guest stayed beyond check out time and wasn’t answering knocks on the door. Officer then arrested the guest for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.

6:07 p.m. – A Mountain St. welfare concern turned out to be not a problem.

8:15 p.m. – A theft report was taken.

8:49 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle indeed caught an officer’s attention following a call reporting a suspicious vehicle.

11:15 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle downtown was checked out.

July 21

12:26 a.m. – Two guests were causing a disturbance at a motel.

4:49 a.m. – Officer responded to an apartment where a woman was having a possible medical issue.

11:44 a.m. – An injured pigeon was tended.

12:52 p.m. – A front door alarm went off at a residence but it was activated because they were letting their dog out.

1:41 p.m. – Residents at a nursing home got into enough of a kerfuffle that an officer’s presence was requested.

3:21 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident that was checked resulted in a driver being ticketed for no driver’s license.

4:41 p.m. – Driver of a white Ford SUV with Texas plates was reported for driving recklessly, but not located.

4:45 p.m. – Caller requested help in locating a family member who had left town but hadn’t been heard from. She was found to have made it home and was fine.

8:53 p.m. – Caller was concerned about a couple walking along the highway.

July 22

2 a.m. – A passed out man was arrested for public intox.