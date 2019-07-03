Constables on Patrol

June 24

4:47 p.m. – Caller requested assistance in getting heavy equipment out of town, so officer assisted with traffic control.

5:46 p.m. – Caller was driving down Magnetic and her transmission got stuck in neutral, so she coasted to Hwy. 23 where officer met up with her and notified a tow truck.

June 25

11:41 a.m. – Alarm company told police a resident heard a commotion upstairs, and when they responded they thoroughly checked her property and had her reset the alarm.

12:26 p.m. – A minor traffic accident at Hwys. 23 & 62 required a report.

2:53 p.m. – A traffic stop on Passion Play Rd. resulted in the arrest of a man for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.

5:56 p.m. – A disturbance call was tended, and the subject left before officers’ arrival.

11:42 p.m. – CCSO notified ESPD that two people assaulted a man on Pine St. Officer went to the hospital with the victim.

June 26

4:15 a.m. – Kids downtown were digging in the Basin Park fountain and smoking cigarettes. Officer scolded them and made them skedaddle.

10:25 a.m. – Caller from a downtown store said a worker reported a male in a red vehicle was following her around town. Officer talked with her to get more information.

9:30 p.m. – A mother who said she talked to her son every day said she hadn’t talked to him in two days and wanted an officer to check on him. There was no one home at the son’s residence, and that information was conveyed to the mother.

9:51 p.m. – A hotel clerk said a man and his wife were eating dinner and when they finished the man got up and left and didn’t come back. The wife said he had no phone and no money, and she wanted help finding him. When officers got there the man was there, but the couple got in another fight and the man left again. The manager said they would find the man and make sure the couple made it to their hotel safely.

June 27

2:11 a.m. – A report was received claiming the neighbors were playing music too loud and yelling and screaming and banging on stuff. Officer went to check, and heard nothing, then checked again and still heard nothing.

3:38 a.m. – Same caller saying neighbor’s loud music was annoying. Officer checked again, rechecked again, and still heard nothing.

9:11 p.m. – Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle reported at Spring and Main Sts.

10:06 p.m. – Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on First St. but it simply didn’t turn out to be suspicious.

June 28

2:21p.m. – A disturbance on E. Van Buren required the presence of an officer, who took a report.

2:48 p.m. – A car accident on W. Van Buren required a state police report.

3:41 p.m. – A reported erratic driver on US62 W was not located.

7:34 p.m. – An excited alarm on Main was so turned off.

7:46 p.m. – Officer responded to a 911 call.

8:42 p.m. – Officer checked on the welfare of an animal.

June 29

12:36 p.m. – Caller wanted an officer to check on someone eating and drinking with a gun on the hip. Officer noted the people at the table were drinking iced tea.

1:40 p.m. – Caller said her neighbor was trespassing again and she wants him off her property, so officers responded to see what was going on.

3:38 p.m. – A man was arrested on E. Van Buren for domestic battery.

6:17 p.m. – A woman in a downtown lobby was addressed in reference to a violation of a No Contact order.

6:57 p.m. – Officer responded to a reported traffic hazard on W. Van Buren, the roadway was cleared.

June 30

11:22 a.m. – A woman said her wallet was stolen while she was in a hotel bar the night before. Officer got her statement and checked the security video.

10:57 p.m. – Officer responded to a 911 hangup from an eastside motel, but no trouble was found.