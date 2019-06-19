Constables on Patrol

June 10

11:05 a.m. – Officer responded to ESPD for a local business owner needing to make a theft report but as the story unraveled it was resolved and no report was needed.

1:16 p.m. – Officer assisted EMS at a residence.

4:42 p.m. – A vacant cabin where someone was reportedly staying was added to the extra patrol list.

4:55 p.m. – Officer was alerted to a possibly intoxicated male downtown on Spring St. but no such man could be found.

7:26 p.m. – An apartment dweller reported a suspicious male outside and although officer talked with the reporting individual, no such man was found.

June 11

8:21 a.m. – A deer was hit on US62 near Wall St.

12:50 p.m. – A harassment call resulted in an officer talking with all parties and the suspect leaving without incident.

1:02 p.m. – A man reported for intoxication was arrested at a residence for outstanding Washington and Benton County warrants.

1:03 p.m. – A missing person was reported but located the following day.

4:08 p.m. – A female reported that a male became belligerent violent toward her at a highway business, but officer reviewed the video and determined no assault took place and no report was required.

4:22 p.m. – Caller from a downtown hotel requested extra patrol after being threatened by a male. Caller was told to call ESPD if the threatener returned.

4:55 p.m. – Highway hotel owner asked ESPD to deal with an intoxicated and homeless man who was insisting on a room. Officer contacted the male and advised him not to return to the property. The hotel also got extra patrol.

5:13 p.m. – A report was taken regarding theft of a license plate.

5:21 p.m. – A man spoke to an officer about parts being lifted off his scooter while he was here on vacation.

9:47 p.m. – Caller said he and a worker from a motel got into a physical altercation earlier in the evening. A report was taken.

June 12

2:26 p.m. – A man was arrested at a residence on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines.

4:31 p.m. – A man called and said he was concerned about his father’s ability to drive after the father had driven to town. Officers were unable to locate the father.

7:02 p.m. – A front door alarm at an antique business rang out but no one was found on the property.

7:04 p.m. – Caller detained a shoplifter until police arrived and made an arrest.

June 13

3:29 p.m. – A man called to say he was being physically assaulted by a woman. She was taken to ESH for a mental evaluation and he was released.

5:48 p.m. – A male was reported sleeping on N. Main, but said he wasn’t sleeping there and officer told him he’s not allowed to sleep in public so he just left.

8:41 p.m. – Officers responded to a call of a male assaulting his girlfriend near a business. The subject left the scene in his vehicle, crashed it, and was arrested for DWI-1 and reckless driving.

10:20 p.m. – Caller reported a man in the west part of town walking in the roadway but officer did not locate anyone walking.

June 14

11:17 a.m. – Officer assisted EMS.

1:59 p.m. – Officer was flagged down by an individual who witnessed a truck bump a parked vehicle, but turns out the vehicle owner did not want a report.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatch received a 911 call from a hotel guest who said she was fine and the call was accidental.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatch got a 911 hangup call from a business parking lot. Employees knew of no one in distress and officers searched the area but found no one in need of emergency attention.

9:50 p.m. – Officer responded to US62E for a driver experiencing road rage.

10:15 p.m. – Officer went to US62E looking for a vehicle whose driver was possibly involved in stealing complainant’s personal property.

June 15

10:30 a.m. – Police responded to a campground to take a fraud report but no report was required.

June 16

3:15 a.m. – 911 hangup call on Jackson St. revealed nothing amiss.

9:13 a.m. – A 911 call was made because neighbors got into it, but once officer arrived things settled down and no report was required.

10:39 a.m. – A female was reported for yelling and screaming obscenities on N. Main for the last 45 minutes, so officers responded to check on her welfare

2:51 p.m. – A footloose and fancy free black Lab got itself a ride to headquarters.

10:08 p.m. – Caller reported a reckless driver heading to town from the west.

10:45 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at closing time got itself checked out.