Constables on Patrol

May 27
3:50 p.m. – Caller said there was a big dog with a collar but no owner running loose at the dog park. Officer checked the area and found nothing.
May 28
2:12 a.m. – a female was arrested during a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license, outstanding ESPD warrant and no brake light.
8:38 a.m. – Caller reported a driver who was all over the road and nearly wrecking multiple times. Driver was located, pulled over and arrested for DWI 2, refusing chemical test and implied consent.
9:30 a.m. – Officers responded to a local hotel after a disturbance call, and separated the parties without further incident.
4:27 p.m. – Officer responded to W. Van Buren regarding a theft.
6:26 p.m. – A suspicious female was reported walking down Hwy. 23 near the city limits but officers were unable to locate her.
8:03 p.m. – A traffic stop on Stadium Rd. resulted in an arrest.
May 29
7:27 a.m. – A theft was reported on Van Buren and a report was taken.
8 p.m. – A suspicious female was reported at a N. Main business, officer made contact with her and she left the premises.
May 30
5 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.
6:37 p.m. – A man at a restaurant on N. Main was reported for causing employees to be uncomfortable, officer responded.
6:54 p.m. – Officer escorted a truck pulling a large hay rake through downtown.
7:13 p.m. – Someone was possibly camping around Hillside and Grand Aves.