Constables on Patrol

May 27

3:50 p.m. – Caller said there was a big dog with a collar but no owner running loose at the dog park. Officer checked the area and found nothing.

May 28

2:12 a.m. – a female was arrested during a traffic stop for driving on a suspended license, outstanding ESPD warrant and no brake light.

8:38 a.m. – Caller reported a driver who was all over the road and nearly wrecking multiple times. Driver was located, pulled over and arrested for DWI 2, refusing chemical test and implied consent.

9:30 a.m. – Officers responded to a local hotel after a disturbance call, and separated the parties without further incident.

4:27 p.m. – Officer responded to W. Van Buren regarding a theft.

6:26 p.m. – A suspicious female was reported walking down Hwy. 23 near the city limits but officers were unable to locate her.

8:03 p.m. – A traffic stop on Stadium Rd. resulted in an arrest.

May 29

7:27 a.m. – A theft was reported on Van Buren and a report was taken.

8 p.m. – A suspicious female was reported at a N. Main business, officer made contact with her and she left the premises.

May 30

5 p.m. – A man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant.

6:37 p.m. – A man at a restaurant on N. Main was reported for causing employees to be uncomfortable, officer responded.

6:54 p.m. – Officer escorted a truck pulling a large hay rake through downtown.

7:13 p.m. – Someone was possibly camping around Hillside and Grand Aves.