Constables on Patrol

May 21

9:14 a.m. – An individual was schooled on the ordinance against sleeping in public, even in a car.

10:39 a.m. – An abandoned vehicle in the area of Mountain St. was tagged to be towed if not moved within 24 hours.

5:11 p.m. – Officer responded to a possible theft and all property was recovered so there was no report.

6:40 p.m. – A disturbance on Van Buren quieted when officer arrived.

7:53 p.m. – A suspicious object on Ridgeway was disposed of in a safe manner.

8:58 p.m. – Officer responded to Victoria Woods regarding a suspicious incident, but no report was required.

May 22

8:43 a.m. – A parking issue on Main St. required official intervention and resolution.

3:05 p.m. – Someone came to the police department and reported a theft.

8:35 p.m. – A male reported as a welfare concern was located and advised.

9:32 p.m. – A male who caused a disturbance at a convenience store left once the law arrived.

9:59 p.m. – A woman walked into the PD to report theft of an auto. A report was taken.

May 23

7:23 a.m. – While on foot patrol an officer located an unoccupied vehicle that had been reported stolen by the sheriff’s office. A report was taken.

1:01 p.m. – Caller requested an officer for a vandalism report on vending machines at a highway motel. A report was taken.

5:05 p.m. – Officer responded to assist a citizen, another officer assisted him, and no report was needed.

5:55 p.m. – a minor accident in front of city hall required a report.

6:44 p.m. – Officer responded to Huntsville Rd. to assist ESFD with traffic control.

9:23 p.m. – A theft call did not require a report at this time.

11:40 p.m. – A church needed assistance in a suspicious circumstance.

May 24

2:03 a.m. – An alarm at a Spring St. store was tended.

10:55 a.m. – An individual walked into ESPD to report being assaulted at a local restaurant by an unknown male driving a dark green Ford Ranger. A report was taken.

2:33 p.m. – An irresponsibly parked car caused traffic congestion and the offending vehicle was moved.

3:08 p.m. – A warrant service resulted in the arrest of a male.

3:16 p.m. – A traffic hazard was reported but not located.

5:07 p.m. – A business clerk reported a disturbance but subject was gone when officer arrived.

7:16 p.m. – Officer made contact with and advised a male who had been reported as suspicious.

7:50 p.m. – A traffic accident on W. Van Buren required attention.

8:09 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported, located and arrested.

May 25

11:50 a.m. – Caller from a restaurant claimed a male was throwing up inside the business and was possibly intoxicated. Officer found the man sitting in a vehicle and arrested him for public intox.

5:10 – An animal problem was resolved, everything was fine.

7:24 p.m. – A report was taken on an accident on W. Van Buren.

10:18 p.m. – A hotel desk manager told officer a guest needed to file a report.

May 26

12:03 a.m. – A female was arrested at a traffic stop on E. Mountain for driving on a suspended.

12:03 a.m. – Officer assisted a guest at a downtown hotel.

12:13 a.m. – Officer responded to a noise complaint on Pine St

2:30 a.m. – Officer assisted a deputy with administering a BAC to an intoxicated male.

8:26 a.m. – The sheriff’s office had a complaint about two men in a gray Suzuki Sidekick with a handicapped license who acted suspicious and left while the man was calling dispatch, but reappeared later. Officers checked the area for the vehicle.

10:29 a.m. – Alarm company reported activity at a commercial business, and officer secured the building until a key holder arrived and found nothing amiss.

1:23 p.m. – A three-vehicle traffic accident was reported on the east side of town.

10:19 p.m. – A welfare check was performed.

11:39 p.m. – Officers spoke with a motel manager regarding issues she was having.

May 27

3:01 a.m. – Officers were unable to locate a reported intoxicated, trespassing female.