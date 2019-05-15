Constables on Patrol

May 6

10:14 p.m. – ESPD and EMS responded to a grocery store to check on a male having a possible medical issue.

May 7

4:27 p.m. – A report was required for a disturbance at a highway retail business.

5:42 p.m. – Officers did a welfare check and found the subject was fine.

7:35 p.m. – Barking dogs were reported on Summit but they were not located by the responding officer.

May 8

9:30 a.m. – A private property accident in a downtown parking lot qualified for a report.

2:35 p.m. – Officer responded to a local residence after receiving a call to assist another agency.

3:49 p.m. – Information was gathered from a female in regards to a theft.

11:47 p.m. – Parties were separated for the night in order to reduce tension and defuse volatility.

May 9

1:23 p.m. – A theft was reported at a local business.

3:19 p.m. – A trespasser was reported, located and advised to leave restaurant premises.

3:43 p.m. – A disturbance and possible assault at a nursing facility were investigated.

May 10

11:06 a.m. – A minor two-vehicle accident on Spring St. in front of the post office required a report.

2:02 p.m. – Caller reported a suspicious person on Kingshighway but officer neither located a suspicious person nor filled out a report.

2:18 p.m. – A man on N. Main filed a harassment report.

4:15 p.m. – A vehicle causing a traffic problem on Armstrong was gone when officer arrived.

4:25 p.m. – An officer spoke with a caller regarding possible criminal mischief but no report was taken.

4:45 p.m. – An abandoned vehicle near Linwood was reported for causing a parking issue but officer said it was fine for now and no citation was issued.

5:20 p.m. – Caller at at historic loop bed & breakfast reported a suspicious male. Officer made contact and the caller was advised.

8:05 p.m. – Officer responded to Washington St. for a parking issue but no citation was issued.

10 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported on W. Van Buren, officers found nothing but did say there would be extra patrol in the area.

11:39 p.m. – A dog in a yard on Kingshighway would not stop barking and since no one was home, no one could make him stop, so he got reported to the big dogs, animal control.

May 11

2:01 p.m. – Officer took a report on an assault at a nursing facility.

2:08 p.m. – A report was needed for burglary of a coin machine at a car wash.

4:45 p.m. – Officers responded to an auto accident on Armstrong.

5:44 p.m.– An auto accident on W. Van Buren required a report.

6:15 p.m. – An E. Van Buren business offered further information to an officer during a follow up.

8:12 p.m. – A suspicious male walking down the highway was not located.

10:35 p.m. – Officer responded to a possible disturbance at a downtown bar but the bouncer said it was verbal and involved parties had dispersed.

11:02 p.m. – A man was arrested near the courthouse for public intox.

May 12

9:19 a.m. – A reckless driver in a black Honda Ridgeline got away with it.

9:45 a.m. – Caller said he left some personal property at a bed & breakfast where he stayed over the weekend. He requested it be collected and held until he got back to town to pick it up.

10:40 a.m. – Caller said an unresponsive female was in the roadway on Dawson Rd., EMS and officers responded and she was transported to ESH.

3:13 p.m. – A hit-and-run on Spring St. was reported and officer made contact with all involved parties and took a report.

11:32 p.m. – An unruly intoxicated patient at ESH caused a disturbance.