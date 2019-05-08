Constables on Patrol

April 29

6:18 p.m. – A three-year-old child went to a man’s apartment and he told his landlady, who went to the child’s apartment but no one answered. The landlady unlocked the door and left the child there. When police arrived, those involved said all this happened yesterday and everything was fine now and so are the kids.

April 30

1:25 p.m. – An alarm went off at a Mill Hollow residence but a check of the house revealed nothing out of the ordinary.

6:40 p.m. – A possible break-on was reported but officer found nothing amiss.

May 1

5:03 p.m. – A man on E. Van Buren was arrested for public intox.

5:45 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated individual was reported on N. Main, but never found.

7:49 p.m. – An open 911 line was traced to a phone on N. Main but placing a 911 call was denied.

May 2

2:09 a.m. – An alarm at a hardware store alerted police, who checked it out and found no cause for alarm, but the owner then got the alert and wondered where the police who had already been there were. He did say they didn’t have to return.

1:03 p.m. – Police were called when musicians were accused of causing a disturbance in front of a Spring St. business. Officer talked with involved individuals and saw no reason for a report.

5:05 p.m. – A report was taken in reference to a theft on Dairy Hollow Rd.

5:20 p.m. – A disturbance required official intervention and no report was taken as one of the parties had already left.

6:30 p.m. – Juveniles were reported for trying to yank a sign out of the ground at Spring and Howell but cops found nothing awry.

May 3

6 a.m. – Alarm company reported interior motion at a car parts containment area but police found nothing and when the owner arrived and went through the building with them, still nothing.

12:10 p.m. – Officer noticed a female he thought had an active warrant, which he confirmed, and arrested her for an outstanding warrant on failure to pay fines and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1:01 p.m. – The water clerk at the courthouse told police that someone helped themselves to her reserved parking spot. That vehicle was issued a citation.

4:44 p.m. – An officer was dispatched to West Van Buren because of a traffic tie-up caused by a stalled vehicle. The driver received expert assistance.

7:45 p.m. – A nursing facility called police to report a theft.

7:54 p.m. – A welfare concern was reported on North Main but officer did not locate the subject.

9:03 p.m. – A domestic disturbance was reported at a local business. Things quieted down once an officer arrived and took a report.

10:37 p.m. – Caller asked police to respond to a bar fight where people were fighting, yelling and there were potentially weapons and the bouncer wasn’t doing anything. Officer advised the individuals in question to go home.

10:40 p.m. – Officers responded to a motel for a welfare check, and the individual they checked on said he would call his family.

11:43 p.m. – County dispatch advised of a domestic dispute at an apartment. Officers separated the parties for the night.

11:50 p.m. – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence, and talked to all involved individuals. It was determined that everything was fine and there was no report.

May 4

7:13 a.m. – County dispatch got a call from a male at an apartment complex who said people were following and threatening him. Officers spoke to the male who said he did not want to make a report at this time.

10:05 a.m. – Officers were called to a business for a welfare concern. The individual went to the hospital for an evaluation.

4:08 p.m. – Officer responded to an area of Prospect St due to an open 911 line, but he was unable to locate a reason for it.

4:27 p.m. – A parking problem became a parking issue and officers were unable to make contact with an owner.

5:09 p.m. – An animal’s welfare was checked.

5:12 p.m. – Officer made contact with the owner involved in the parking issue and vehicles were moved.

6:05 p.m. – Officer explained to a male that his complaint was a civil issue and no report was done.

6:37 p.m. – An accident on White St. required a report.

6:47 p.m. – A motel guest reported lost property.