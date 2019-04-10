Constables on Patrol

April 1

12:02 p.m. – An officer drove to Rogers to transport a woman picked up on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

5:15 p.m. – A man shut off the electrical breaker a local business and was subsequently arrested for public intox, criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

9:15 p.m. – A man requested help in getting his girlfriend removed from his property.

10:08 p.m. – Officer responded to an agitated burglar alarm.

10:54 p.m. – Officer responded to the back parking lot of a fast food restaurant to check on a suspicious parked semi.

April 2

4:23 a.m. – A tenant dispute required official intervention.

12:13 p.m. – Two female juveniles next to the roadway said they were looking for their brother who ran off. Officer took them home and talked with their mother and grandmother and the brother who ran off.

4:48 p.m. – A traffic accident on US62W required a report.

April 3

2:14 p.m. – A woman reported as suspicious was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Berryville.

4:11 p.m. – A subject was interviewed in reference to a theft.

4:29 p.m. – The high school had a downed power line and SWEPCO was notified.

5:34 p.m. – Property found in a parking lot was turned over to the cops.

7:04 p.m. – Downed power lines were still being worked on at the high school.

7:09 p.m. – Officer checked out a welfare concern only to find the subject had moved out.

7:16 p.m. – Officer was unable to locate different welfare concern at a different address.

7:45 p.m. – A private property accident was tended to.

9:45 p.m. – A suspicious woman was reported on S. Main and found to be waiting for a ride.

April 4

12:13 p.m. – An officer was called in to assist a Juvenile officer on a house visit.

12:28 p.m. – Two people were arrested at a traffic stop – a woman for felony outstanding CCSO warrant, felony possession with purpose to deliver, felony possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, and a man for felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

No time listed – A man was spoken with in reference to a forgery.

6:38 p.m. – Officer was requested to assist ESFD on a call but then advised he was not needed.

7:40 p.m. – A report of possible shots on E. Mountain was checked but nothing was found.

8:23 p.m. – Loose dogs on the historic loop got reported but eluded any intervention.

April 5

12:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances a motel were unfounded.

2:42 p.m. – Report of a Pine St. theft was written.

4:03 p.m. – A disturbance at a Pivot Rock Rd. apartment was quelled.

5:13 p.m. – A parking issue on Spring St. was resolved when the perp moved the car.

8:49 p.m. – Officer responded to ESFD regarding an elderly female who was returned home.

April 6

8:55 a.m. – A parking problem at the library was rectified.

12:08 p.m. – Officers responding to an EMS assist call arrested, then transported, the person to the hospital.

2 p.m. – A juvenile-related call resulted in a criminal mischief arrest.

10:30 p.m. – A possibly inebriated driver was reported on US62.

11:22 p.m. – A dog in a parked car was checked on.

April 7

2:25 a.m. – Private property accident on N. Main required a report.

11:12 a.m. – A theft report was taken. Written, not stolen.

1 p.m. – Under “Attempt to Locate” officers responded to a Spring St. residence to trespass an individual from a business.

1:09 p.m. – A vacant and for sale residence qualified for a breaking and entering report.

2:38 p.m. – An alarm at a highway business was checked out but found to be false.