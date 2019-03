Constables on Patrol

March 18

1:03 p.m. – A utility trailer that was parked too long on Spring St. was red-tagged.

4:43 p.m. – An alarm at a residence on N. Main required a search that turned up nothing suspicious.

4:49 p.m. – A two-vehicle accident with no injuries required a report.

March 19

3:13 p.m. – Officers assisted deputies in a county call.

4:01 p.m. – No report was needed at a local business where a possible fraud was reported.

6:38 p.m. – A harassment report required a report.

9:02 p.m. – An intoxicated guest caused problems at a hotel.

March 20

12:46 p.m. – Too much noise at an apartment was resolved.

2:34 p.m. – Car accident required a report.

6:15 p.m. – Reported criminal mischief turned out to be wind damage.

March 21

9:31 p.m. – A disturbance on Washington was quelled.

10:30 p.m. – Reckless driver in a red Honda on US62E was reported.

10:40 p.m. – Officer stopped a blue Dodge pickup that was being driven recklessly.

March 22

12:23 p.m. – A man was arrested on outstanding warrants from ESPD and Barry Co., Mo.

1:20 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident on an access road required a report.

5:36 p.m. – Traffic accident on S. Main got itself written up.

6:12 p.m. – Report of a suspicious male required county assistance.

7 p.m. – A woman reported a theft.

10:17 p.m. – A man at US62 and Hwy. 23 was arrested for public intox and resisting arrest.

11:56 p.m. – A car blocking other cars on Center St. was dealt with.

March 23

2:16 p.m. – A reported traffic hazard was gone on arrival.

6 p.m. – Motorcycles parked in a handicapped zone got ticketed.

8:26 p.m. – A loud noise on Pine St. was elusive.

10:08 p.m. – Two dogs locked in a vehicle in a motel parking lot were checked on.

March 24

12:53 a.m. – A possible prowler was not found on Shelton Dr.

1:19 a.m. – Noise on Pine St. was investigated.

1:40 a.m. – A residential burglary alarm was tended.

3:37 a.m. – Noise complaint at a motel.

4:40 a.m. – A male in distress on Benton St. was tended by EMS.

1:24 p.m. – A man was arrested for driving on a suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and a noise ordinance violation.