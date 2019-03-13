Constables on Patrol

March 5

7:12 a.m. – Officers responded to a business alarm and all was secure.

2:46 p.m. – A report was taken in response to a reported assault on Pivot Rock Rd.

5:08 p.m. – A disturbance at a highway business resulted in the arrest of a man for two outstanding warrants.

7:27 p.m. – A suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a closed business checked out to be just fine.

7:52 p.m. – Response to an alarm and conversation with a keyholder resulted in the confirmation that a business was secure.

March 6

12:25 p.m. – A welfare check on a motel guest revealed that the guest was deceased.

March 7

10:30 p.m. – As the result of a traffic stop, a man was arrested for DWI 3, fleeing an officer, implied consent refusal, resisting arrest, reckless driving and open container.

March 8

2:19 p.m. – A man on N. Main who was reported to be possibly intoxicated was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

3:51 p.m. – A 911 hangup was checked out and found all residents were fine.

5:43 p.m. – A suspicious person on e. Van Buren was reported but not located.

7:18 p.m. – An erratic driver was reported and stopped and just fine.

March 9

2:11 p.m. – A tree was reported leaning in the wind on the west side of town but it was not in the roadway.

3:53 p.m. – A tree that was down near Flint St. was cleared by Public Works.

4:38 p.m. – Caller reported a dog bite at a park and while officer was en route the caller recalled that the bite happened at Holiday Island.

6:18 p.m. – A forgotten debit card was retrieved and placed in the property box at ESPD.

11:23 p.m. – A man was stopped and arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked DL, no proof of insurance and plates expired for more than 60 days.