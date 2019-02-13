Constables on Patrol

February 4

9:32 a.m. – An individual from a local church went to police to report a break in at a church the night before. A report was taken.

10:29 a.m. – A woman wanted an officer to come to her home where she said her son was banging on the door causing a disturbance. No report was necessary.

5:16 p.m. – A man was arrested for driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance after being reported for driving at a high rate of speed, passing on a double yellow, and almost running a driver off the road between Berryville and Eureka Springs.

February 5

3:45 p.m. – An officer delivered an emergency message.

3:50 p.m. – An officer spoke to a resident in reference to theft of property and a report was taken.

5:19 p.m. – An officer assisted in removing a deer fatality from the road.

8:29 p.m. – A suspicious male was reported near the sewage treatment plant and was found to be waiting for a ride home.

February 6

11:12 a.m. – County dispatch requested an officer respond to a doctor’s office to check on a hangup call.

February 7

12:47 p.m. – Officers went to a residence to locate an individual for an interview and discovered he should be arrested on an outstanding warrant so he was.

February 8

2:51 a.m. – A motion alarm at a highway restaurant required a response.

4:56 a.m. – A disturbance on Mill Hollow required the separation of individuals for the night.

12:55 p.m. – A man was arrested at the courthouse on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

4:20 p.m. – A neighbors’ disturbance was resolved when an officer arrived.

February 9

1:12 a.m. – A woman was pulled over on Hwy. 23S and arrested for DWI and implied consent/refusal.

1:47 a.m. – Officer responded to a bed & breakfast where a couple who were not guests came in.

10:10 a.m. – A maroon Charger was reported for passing two vehicles on a double yellow curve at a high rate of speed. Officer made contact with the driver and told him of the complaint and warned him of his reckless behavior.

11:17 a.m. – Caller reported a tan truck being driven much too fast in the historic loop.

February 10

8:36 a.m. – Caller from a thrift store asked for assistance due to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot while the business was closed. Caller also requested extra patrol.

6:44 p.m. – Caller alerted ESPD to a brown SUV headed to town from Holiday Island that was having trouble staying in its lane and was being driven in an inconsistent manner. Officer did not locate vehicle.