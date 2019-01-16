Constables on Patrol

January 7

9:42 a.m. – A theft was reported at a nursing home.

January 8

9:10 a.m. – Grocery store management requested assistance in getting a male causing a disturbance to stop. He was told to go away and not come back.

January 9

11:40 a.m. – A dog was reported for running about loose on Harvey St., but animal control never saw the dog.

8:38 p.m. – Driver of a vehicle that was blocking a hospital entrance moved the vehicle.

9:10 p.m. – Officer who responded to a welfare concern call made contact with the person of interest, who was fine.

January 10

4:20 p.m. – Criminal mischief was suspected at a local business and a report was taken.

9:55 p.m. – A disturbance at an apartment complex was quelled and no report was necessary.

January 11

2:38 p.m. – A man was arrested for theft and outstanding ESPD and CCSO warrants.

3:13 p.m. – A person who had been the focus of concern was found to be fine.

6:58 p.m. – A man was questioned about passing counterfeit bills and arrested on outstanding warrants.

January 12

2:17 a.m. – A man was arrested downtown for threatening police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intox.

January 13

8:12 a.m. – An officer was dispatched to Fayetteville to transport a woman arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

3:08 p.m. – A man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an expired vehicle license, suspended driver’s license, a warrant for Failure to Appear and Failure to Pay, and a Taney County, Mo., warrant for probation violation.

5:07 p.m. – A restaurant owner called for police to deal with a customer refusing to pay for his meal. The man paid.

6:24 p.m. – A man reported he saw a female worker at the nursing home in a car out in the parking lot getting high while she was on duty, but that tip didn’t pan out.