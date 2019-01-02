Constables on Patrol

December 26

6:24 p.m. – Officer spoke to a subject who was illegally adding trash to a dumpster.

8:14 p.m. – A pig was reported in the roadway near the train station. It was gone on arrival.

December 27

12:43 a.m. – An accident near the train station was handed off to the county.

7:30 a.m. – An officer was requested to stand-by as someone retrieved belongings from an apartment.

5:52 p.m. – Reported suspicious activity on E. Van Buren was unfounded.

10:48 p.m. – An alarm at a highway business required checking, all was secure.

11:30 p.m. – Officer was summoned to help a guest get access to a hotel lobby but the key card worked before the law arrived.

11:44 p.m. – A second alarm at the same highway business resulted in doors being rechecked and found secure.

December 28

11:57 a.m. – An erratic and illegally passing vehicle was reported on US 62 and found to be hurrying to the hospital for a medical emergency.

2:09 p.m. – A driver said he nearly hit an intoxicated male walking in the middle of the street, but the walker checked out fine.

4:08 p.m. – A dog reported for barking refused to bark at the cops.

7:08 p.m. – A woman required transport to the hospital.

December 29

9:47 a.m. – A bank was found to be secure after its alarm went off.

9:54 a.m. – A dustup between residents at a senior home was quelled.

12:14 p.m. – A knife-wielding former tenant who said he wanted to collect his things was nowhere to be found when police arrived.

1:10 p.m. – A buzzard with a broken wing was walking around a hotel parking lot and reported to Game & Fish as it is a protected species.

6:57 p.m. – A driver was reported to be steering erratically, but officer watched the vehicle and determined there was no reckless driving happening.

8:04 p.m. – Officers were unable to locate a runaway juvenile in the area where they had been sent.

11:35 p.m. – Officers checked on a woman reported for possible intoxication.

December 30

12:45 a.m. – A reported trespasser was not located.

12:50 a.m. – Officer responded to a 911 hang-up call.

1:33 a.m. – Officers responded to a motel in reference to a possible trespasser.

4:59 a.m. – Criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported downtown.

9:38 a.m. – Caller requested a report on someone breaking into his vehicle during the night on Spring Street.