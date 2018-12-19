Constables on Patrol

December 10

6:46 p.m. – Someone on Main Street called 911 upon hearing loud arguing and items being thrown. Constable responded to the address but found things calm and apparently undisturbed.

9:11 p.m. – Call from a tourist lodging alerted ESPD to suspicious activity toward the rear of the property. Constable checked it out but found nothing to report.

9:20 p.m. – Back yard dogs were reportedly barking for a couple hours in a neighborhood not far from downtown. Constable made contact at the dogs’ house and the one next door, and left notice for Animal Control to follow up.

December 11

4:10 p.m. – There was an accident on US 62.

5:33 p.m. – Debris on a street near downtown caused a traffic hazard. Constable put a cone down to alert traffic.

December 12

1:30 p.m. – Guests at a motel were refusing to leave. Constable arrived, and, hey, they left.

5:45 p.m. – Constable went to an address about a civil issue.

December 13

4:53 p.m. – Constable performed a welfare check and the person was okay.

6:27 p.m. – Another welfare check but this time the subject could not be found.

6:28 p.m. – Concerned citizen reported an intoxicated male just north of downtown. The constable discovered he was inside at a friend’s house.

December 14

6:56 a.m. – Vehicle ran through a fence scattering debris all over a section of Hwy. 23 South. Constable gathered information for a report.

10:17 a.m. – Resident near downtown reported there was a vehicle parked on his property someone had been living in. Constable advised the resident he could have the vehicle towed.

4:02 p.m. – Constable checked on a male walking down the middle of a road in the western part of town, but everything was okay.

9:30 p.m. – Not far from downtown, a constable performed a welfare check and found the person doing just fine.

December 15

7:55 a.m. – Vehicle was parked in a suspicious location behind a bank so an employee to call ESPD. Constable discovered the owner of the vehicle was dog-walking nearby.

3:18 p.m. – Person came to the station to report an assault.

4:57 p.m. – Constable filed a theft report.

6:27 p.m. – Constable performed a civil assist.

8:55 p.m. – As the result of a traffic stop, someone was arrested.

December 16

10:35 a.m. – Constable directed traffic in a neighborhood above downtown.

2:38 p.m. – Person reported losing personal property at a church.

4:39 p.m. – Individual was lurking around electric company vehicles parked near a vacant building. Constable advised him of trespass laws and asked him to vamoose and stay gone.

5:50 p.m. – Caller told ESPD she had been accosted by a male while she was walking a dog. Constable met with both parties and filed a report.

December 17

1 a.m. – There was a hit-and-run accident in a tourist lodging parking lot.