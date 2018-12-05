Constables on Patrol

November 26

2:03 p.m. – As the result of a traffic stop, the driver was arrested on an outstanding ESPD warrant.

10:05 p.m. – Another traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving on a suspended license.

November 27

10:56 a.m. – A traffic stop in the north part of town resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving on a suspended license and on an outstanding warrant. A passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

11:12 a.m. – Individual came to the station to file a report and as a result was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

4:33 p.m. – Yet one more traffic stop and the driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

6:48 p.m. – Something triggered an alarm downtown, but the constable found everything secure.

7:53 p.m. – Constables went to a place of business and arrested a theft suspect on an outstanding warrant.

November 28

12:11 a.m. – Individual reported she had a protection order against a male who was on her porch. Constables responded, but the resident said the person ran away when he saw them coming.

3:25 a.m. – Caller just a few houses down the street said someone knocked on her door, left, but returned and knocked again. Constable searched the area but found nothing suspicious.

2:20 p.m. – There was a private property accident in a parking lot.

3:55 p.m. – Someone noticed an open door at a residence. The constable found everything on site was secure.

4:32 p.m. – Alarm at a business on Main Street was triggered. Constable found nothing to report.

November 29

2:27 a.m. – Individual who sat in her vehicle in front of the hospital for a long time was deemed suspicious. Constable arrived at the scene but found the vehicle unoccupied. He looked around and later discovered the individual had returned to her vehicle. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

5:18 p.m. – Someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood, but constable determined it checked out okay.

5:25 p.m. – Constable took a report on criminal mischief at the Post Office.

November 30

11:06 p.m. – Constable on patrol encountered the individual who had violated a protection order and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

1:53 p.m. – Constable filed a report on a vehicle stolen from a motel parking lot.

4:27 p.m. – There was an accident near the courthouse.

5:30 p.m. – There was a parking issue downtown and the constable got the vehicle moved.

7:08 p.m. – Alarm rang out at a business on US 62, but the constable found everything okay.

9:34 p.m. – Constable looked for a reportedly reckless driver on Main Street. He found the vehicle parked and unoccupied.

10:03 p.m. – Three males not far from downtown were reported outside singing and possibly intoxicated. Constable did not encounter them.

December 1

12:20 a.m. – Constables checked on a fallen tree at the top of Planer Hill.

12:39 a.m. – Just east of downtown another fallen tree blocked a roadway.

12:59 a.m. – Constables performed traffic control around a tree that had fallen onto US 62 in the west part of town.

3:17 a.m. – More traffic control a bit closer to town while ESFD checked on a possible gas leak.

10:22 a.m. – Constables watched for a vehicle stolen from Carroll County Airport.

2:53 p.m. – A father asked for a welfare check on his son and the son’s girlfriend who were supposed to be at a local motel. The constable did not encounter their vehicle.

3:55 p.m. – Someone reported a person downtown seemed suspicious. The constable never saw him.

5:35 p.m. – Constable checked a neighborhood for a reported parking problem but did not find one.

5:53 p.m. – A dangling cable presented a possible traffic hazard, so the constable marked it with reflective tape.

6:19 p.m. – Constable was flagged down because of a downtown disturbance, but no commotion was found.

December 2

12:31 a.m. – Constable reset the alarm in Basin Park.

3:42 a.m. – Constable and EMS responded to an apartment in the western part of town for a suicidal person. She was transported to ESH.