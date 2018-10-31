Constables on Patrol

October 22

11:37 a.m. – Concerned observer reported a female removing flags from plots at the cemetery. Constable told her not to remove flags from any plot except her own.

5:49 p.m. – Another concerned observer claimed a male was pacing back and forth in front of stores downtown. The pacer told the constable he was window shopping.

11:20 p.m. – Constable on patrol checked up on a collection of pedestrians passing through town who had gathered near a closed business.

October 23

3:12 a.m. – Resident near downtown reported her purse might have been stolen. She called back the following morning to report the purse and all its contents were on her porch this morning.

9:48 a.m. – Staff at a motel reported finding in the parking lot a laundry basket containing feces. Constables put all that in their report.

10:54 a.m. – Constable took a report on criminal mischief at an address just east of town.

2:20 p.m. – Staff at a tourist lodging reported the garage had been broken into over the weekend.

2:47 p.m. – ESPD got an alert about a male wanted by CCSO. Constables found the individual and called for EMS because of erratic behavior. The person was transported to ESH and CCSO was notified.

4:34 p.m. – Constable followed up on an earlier report.

9:39 p.m. – Witness in the commercial area of US 62 reported a suspicious person. Constables spoke with her and she was arrested on a warrant out of Lowell PD.

October 24

12:35 a.m. – The camera in Basin Park revealed a person climbing into the fountain in Basin Park to get the coins. Constable told him to, first, put the coins back and, second, vamoose.

5:55 p.m. – Caller from a neighborhood near downtown reported a suspicious person in the vicinity, but the constable did not encounter him.

9:13 p.m. – Constables went to the western side of town to check on a disturbance but found peace and calm prevailing.

11:49 p.m. – Individual passed out near US 62 was arrested for public intoxication and open container.

October 25

8:28 a.m. – Resident in the north part of town reported damage to her mailbox overnight and a neighbor making threatening gestures and comments toward her and her guests. Constable checked on the mailbox and spoke with the neighbor.

11:12 a.m. – Concerned witness called in a person sleeping on the porch of an apartment on Main Street. Constable advised him of local ordinances and told him to leave the property and don’t come back.

7:46 p.m. – Constable performed a welfare check on someone at a motel. She was okay.

8:40 p.m. – Resident just west of downtown asked for a constable to check for suspicious activity in the vicinity. Constable found nothing to report.

October 26

11:51 a.m. – Busker in the park was using an amplifier and someone complained about the noise level which was rectified soon after.

11:53 a.m. – Resident reported his tires had been slashed.

1:48 p.m. – There was a private property accident in a parking lot.

4:24 p.m. – And an accident on US 62.

4:57 p.m. – Someone in the eastern side of town reported hearing gunshots. Constable responded but found nothing to report.

9:58 p.m. – Disturbance just east of downtown resulted in an arrest.

11:35 p.m. – Wife told ESPD during an argument her husband hit her in the stomach and left the scene. Constables spoke with her and others at the scene and determined the incident had been a verbal argument between two females.

October 27

12:05 a.m. – Constables responded to a motel room from which a 911 hang-up call had been made. The couple told constables they had had a verbal confrontation and they went separate ways for the night.

12:40 a.m. – Clerk at a gas station reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Constable learned the driver had pulled over to rest when he became drowsy.

2:11 a.m. – Several callers alerted ESPD to hearing glass breaking during a fight at a motel. Constables and EMS responded. One person refused medical treatment and three individuals were arrested. Two of them refused to identify themselves and they were charged with obstructing governmental operations and all three were charged with criminal mischief because of damage to the property. Their identities were subsequently discovered.

8 a.m. – Constable went to Washington County to pick up a person on an outstanding warrant.

12:53 p.m. – Concerned witness reported seeing a man, woman and young boy carrying something that resembled a rifle walking toward a church and then toward a hotel. Staff at the hotel told constables they had not seen anything unusual and the subjects were never encountered.

5:11 p.m. – Constable on patrol was flagged down for an accident downtown.

5:33 p.m. – As a result of a domestic incident, one person was arrested for domestic battery.

7:38 p.m. – There was an accident downtown, and one person was arrested for DWI.

8:15 p.m. – Constable checked on a parking issue near downtown.

10:10 p.m. – And just down the road, constables checked in on a disturbance, but found the scene serene.

10:34 p.m. – Constable assisted a motorist on US 62.

October 28

12:03 a.m. – As the result of a domestic conflagration, constables arrested one person for terroristic threatening.

12:36 a.m. – A noise complaint came from a motel, and the constable asked a group sitting outside to keep it quiet for the night.

1:57 a.m. – At another motel, a guest was causing a noise issue because she could not get into her room. Constable responded.

2:24 a.m. – Two couples needed assistance finding their motel rooms.

2:43 a.m. – Another domestic dispute call for constables. The girlfriend told them she wanted her boyfriend out of there. Constables spoke with them, and since every motel room in town was booked, the couple agreed they could make it through the night.

3:04 a.m. – A vehicle on Hwy 23 North lost a wheel. Passengers were okay and they made arrangements for a ride.

12:37 p.m. – Constable took a report on a hit and run incident downtown.

9:30 p.m. – Someone reported a suspicious person at a location downtown, but the constables did not encounter anything suspicious.

October 29

2:53 p.m. – Someone at a business on US 63 reported a suspicious individual nearby. The constable asked the person to move along.