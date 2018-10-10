October 1

9:57 p.m. – Constables scoured a neighborhood in search of a reportedly inebriated person, but never found him.

10:14 p.m. – Constables on patrol downtown noticed a male stumbling as he crossed the road. After speaking with him, they arrested him for public intoxication.

October 2

9:49 a.m. – Observer reported a vehicle parked in a neighborhood had a tag stating it would be moved more than a week ago. Constable red-tagged the vehicle.

10:10 a.m. – Caller reported breaking and entering of a residence. Constable cleared the building to see if anyone was still inside and filed a report.

1:05 p.m. – A pressure washer turned up missing from a tourist lodging.

2:05 p.m. – Bank employee reported checks had been forged.

4:16 p.m. – A male yelling in Basin Park drew a constable’s attention. Peace and quiet soon prevailed.

6:31 p.m. – Constables went to the western part of town because of a problem with an animal.

7:21 p.m. – Individuals got into a disturbance over a property issue. The responding constable determined it was a civil matter.

October 3

9:11 a.m. – Large truck was parked so that it blocked access to the Flint Street Fellowship. Constable found the owner and advised him of local parking ordinances.

9:45 a.m. – Two large dogs were running in traffic in the commercial area of US 62. Constables corralled the animals and took them to the kennel where their owner later retrieved them.

9:59 a.m. – Bank security officer reported folks possibly camping nearby. Constable reviewed security photos of the individuals and found an unoccupied campsite.

10:45 a.m. – Constable arrested a person with an outstanding CCSO warrant.

11:17 a.m. – Vehicle red-tagged for a parking violation was towed.

1:12 p.m. – A raccoon was stuck in a dumpster, but Animal Control got it out.

2:08 p.m. – Passerby noticed a dog locked in a van in a downtown parking lot. A constable and Animal Control located the owner and made sure the dog was safe.

4:27 p.m. – There was a traffic accident downtown.

6:48 p.m. – Constable searched for a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 23 South but did not find it.

7:35 p.m. – Another suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot, but it was gone when the constable arrived.

October 4

2:33 a.m. – A care facility reported a suspicious vehicle cruising their parking lot, but it was gone when the constable got there.

3:50 a.m. – Central dispatch alerted ESPD to a possibly suicidal female in a local motel. Constables found her with a friend and she checked out okay.

4:11 p.m. – A parent asked for help locating a daughter. Constable found her and notified the parent.

4:17 p.m. – Constables checked again for campers in the woods but did not find any.

4:35 p.m. – Constables assisted deputies by detaining a woman with outstanding warrants. The deputies transported her to CCSO.

4:42 p.m. – There was a disturbance in the eastern part of town requiring a constable’s attention.

5:30 p.m. – Constables checked on a suspicious vehicle in the south part of town.

October 5

7:09 a.m. – An alarm rang out at a bank. Constables hastened to the scene. An employee explained to them everything was okay.

4:08 p.m. – A ruckus downtown prompted a visit from the constables. They arrested one person for second degree domestic battery, third degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

4:46 p.m. – There was an accident on US 62.

11:07 p.m. – Witness at a motel reported a male looking in vehicles and being suspicious.

October 6

9:22 a.m. – Call came in about someone living in a vacant motel. Constable found the person and dispensed a lesson on trespassing.

10:20 a.m. – A couple was panhandling downtown. After a constable explained local ordinances, they left the area.

3:35 p.m. – There was a private property accident on Main Street.

3:52 p.m. – Individual downtown accidentally left a 911 call open.

4:22 p.m. – Someone reported a parking violation in a neighborhood, but the constable did not see one.

5:16 p.m. – Individual called in about possible threats.

5:20 p.m. – Motorists near the center of town were reportedly revving their engines and racing but that was before the constable got there.

5:54 p.m. – Constables assisted EMS on a call.

7:06 p.m. – A couple was reported to be walking in traffic along US 62, but constable did not see them.

7:13 p.m. – Constable followed up a report of a dog locked in a vehicle with windows rolled up.

7:36 p.m. – There was a parking problem downtown.

October 7

12:05 a.m. – A 911 hang-up call came from a neighborhood above downtown, but the constable found nothing to report.

9:25 a.m. – There was a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries.

12:08 p.m. – And a motorcycle versus truck accident at an intersection above downtown. No injuries.

4:35 a.m. – A neighbor complained of a nearby dog barking for two hours. Constable spoke with the owner who said she would take care of the situation. Animal Control will follow up.