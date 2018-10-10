October 1
9:57 p.m. – Constables scoured a neighborhood in search of a reportedly inebriated person, but never found him.
10:14 p.m. – Constables on patrol downtown noticed a male stumbling as he crossed the road. After speaking with him, they arrested him for public intoxication.
October 2
9:49 a.m. – Observer reported a vehicle parked in a neighborhood had a tag stating it would be moved more than a week ago. Constable red-tagged the vehicle.
10:10 a.m. – Caller reported breaking and entering of a residence. Constable cleared the building to see if anyone was still inside and filed a report.
1:05 p.m. – A pressure washer turned up missing from a tourist lodging.
2:05 p.m. – Bank employee reported checks had been forged.
4:16 p.m. – A male yelling in Basin Park drew a constable’s attention. Peace and quiet soon prevailed.
6:31 p.m. – Constables went to the western part of town because of a problem with an animal.
7:21 p.m. – Individuals got into a disturbance over a property issue. The responding constable determined it was a civil matter.
October 3
9:11 a.m. – Large truck was parked so that it blocked access to the Flint Street Fellowship. Constable found the owner and advised him of local parking ordinances.
9:45 a.m. – Two large dogs were running in traffic in the commercial area of US 62. Constables corralled the animals and took them to the kennel where their owner later retrieved them.
9:59 a.m. – Bank security officer reported folks possibly camping nearby. Constable reviewed security photos of the individuals and found an unoccupied campsite.
10:45 a.m. – Constable arrested a person with an outstanding CCSO warrant.
11:17 a.m. – Vehicle red-tagged for a parking violation was towed.
1:12 p.m. – A raccoon was stuck in a dumpster, but Animal Control got it out.
2:08 p.m. – Passerby noticed a dog locked in a van in a downtown parking lot. A constable and Animal Control located the owner and made sure the dog was safe.
4:27 p.m. – There was a traffic accident downtown.
6:48 p.m. – Constable searched for a suspicious vehicle on Hwy. 23 South but did not find it.
7:35 p.m. – Another suspicious vehicle was reported in a parking lot, but it was gone when the constable arrived.
October 4
2:33 a.m. – A care facility reported a suspicious vehicle cruising their parking lot, but it was gone when the constable got there.
3:50 a.m. – Central dispatch alerted ESPD to a possibly suicidal female in a local motel. Constables found her with a friend and she checked out okay.
4:11 p.m. – A parent asked for help locating a daughter. Constable found her and notified the parent.
4:17 p.m. – Constables checked again for campers in the woods but did not find any.
4:35 p.m. – Constables assisted deputies by detaining a woman with outstanding warrants. The deputies transported her to CCSO.
4:42 p.m. – There was a disturbance in the eastern part of town requiring a constable’s attention.
5:30 p.m. – Constables checked on a suspicious vehicle in the south part of town.
October 5
7:09 a.m. – An alarm rang out at a bank. Constables hastened to the scene. An employee explained to them everything was okay.
4:08 p.m. – A ruckus downtown prompted a visit from the constables. They arrested one person for second degree domestic battery, third degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
4:46 p.m. – There was an accident on US 62.
11:07 p.m. – Witness at a motel reported a male looking in vehicles and being suspicious.
October 6
9:22 a.m. – Call came in about someone living in a vacant motel. Constable found the person and dispensed a lesson on trespassing.
10:20 a.m. – A couple was panhandling downtown. After a constable explained local ordinances, they left the area.
3:35 p.m. – There was a private property accident on Main Street.
3:52 p.m. – Individual downtown accidentally left a 911 call open.
4:22 p.m. – Someone reported a parking violation in a neighborhood, but the constable did not see one.
5:16 p.m. – Individual called in about possible threats.
5:20 p.m. – Motorists near the center of town were reportedly revving their engines and racing but that was before the constable got there.
5:54 p.m. – Constables assisted EMS on a call.
7:06 p.m. – A couple was reported to be walking in traffic along US 62, but constable did not see them.
7:13 p.m. – Constable followed up a report of a dog locked in a vehicle with windows rolled up.
7:36 p.m. – There was a parking problem downtown.
October 7
12:05 a.m. – A 911 hang-up call came from a neighborhood above downtown, but the constable found nothing to report.
9:25 a.m. – There was a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries.
12:08 p.m. – And a motorcycle versus truck accident at an intersection above downtown. No injuries.
4:35 a.m. – A neighbor complained of a nearby dog barking for two hours. Constable spoke with the owner who said she would take care of the situation. Animal Control will follow up.