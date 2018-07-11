Constables on Patrol

July 2

1:51 p.m. – Constable stood by at a business until EMS did not need any further assistance.

3:33 p.m. – Visitors in town had trouble maneuvering their RV in a parking lot. Constable got them on their way.

4:28 p.m. – Elderly individual downtown wandered away from her husband. Constable participated in the search for her, and she was safely delivered back to him.

5:30 p.m. – Employee at a business reported receiving several harassing calls from the same person. Constable replied he would stand by at closing time.

6:16 p.m. – Female in a vehicle in the courthouse parking lot was raising a ruckus. She was already gone when the constable arrived, but a male on the scene said he would call if she returned.

7:06 p.m. – Constable asked a resident in the south part of town to turn down the music.

8:12 p.m. – Dog walker was reportedly yelling at the animal and jerking it around. Constables who responded determined things seemed to be okay.

July 3

6:43 p.m. – Constable assisted a gas company representative resolve an issue with a customer.

9:29 p.m. – Someone in the western part of town reported fireworks were popping in a neighborhood. Constable checked on it but did not find anything.

July 4

12:08 a.m. – Resident near downtown reported her alarm system was chirping. Constable advised her it might be a low battery in the smoke detector, but checked around anyway and found nothing to report.

2:35 a.m. – Caller from a motel claimed there were noises outside. Constable found the area quiet and secure.

4:30 p.m. – Constables responded to an address near downtown for an unattended death.

5:46 p.m. – Constable went to a location for a welfare check, but the subject was not there.

7:28 p.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for no vehicle license, no insurance, driving on a suspended license and a warrant out of CCSO.

8:50 p.m. – Complaint came in about fireworks in the historic district. Constable found nothing to report.

9:10 p.m. – Individual downtown received advice about trespassing from the constable on patrol.

9:55 p.m. – Another report of fireworks near downtown, but the show was over before the constable arrived.

11:19 p.m. – Misbehaving patron at a downtown bar refused to pay his tab until just before constables got there. After a quick chat with them, he sauntered off.

July 5

10:21 p.m. – Observer downtown reported a suspicious person, but the constable did not encounter him.

July 6

2:41 p.m. – Busker downtown reportedly was yelling at passersby who did not drop money into his guitar case. Constable on the scene did not hear any yelling, and the busker relocated.

3:20 p.m. – Report came in about a possibly stolen vehicle. Constable determined the vehicle had been misplaced, not stolen.

4:45 p.m. – There was a 911 hang-up call from a tourist lodging. Staff told the constable they did not see any guests making a call.

6:39 p.m. – Bar patron was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

July 7

1:18 a.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving on a revoked license.

3:19 a.m. – Constable brought a stranded individual to the station where she waited for her fiancé to pick her up.

6:08 a.m. – Constable checked up on another 911 hang-up call.

2:38 p.m. – Staff at a tourist lodging near downtown reported two illegally parked vehicles blocked access to the driveway.

4:25 p.m. – Caller alerted ESPD to a possibly intoxicated person, but the constable discovered otherwise.

5:54 p.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving on a suspended license.

5:54 p.m. – Constable spoke to a person downtown who had been reported as suspicious.

July 8

12:57 a.m. – Constable stood by until a deputy arrived for a one-car accident just outside city limits.

1:34 a.m. – And another one-vehicle accident on US 62 in the western part of town.

4:57 a.m. – Constable went to ESH to take a report of an earlier altercation at a bar.

11:31 a.m. – There was a hit-and-run accident in a neighborhood above downtown.

1:14 p.m. – Constable checked out a 911 hang-up call from downtown but found nothing to report.

2:10 p.m. – Constable took a burglary report.

2:29 p.m. – Restaurant staff reported a group left without paying their bill.

4:15 p.m. – Staff at a tourist lodging claimed guests who had already been asked to leave were using drugs in their room. Constable gathered information.

5:05 p.m. – Trolley hit a utility pole downtown, but the constable and utility crew determined there was no immediate danger.

10:56 p.m. – The 911 hang-up call came from near Hwy. 23 South this time, and again the constable found nothing going on.

July 9

4:15 a.m. – A large branch fell across a roadway just east of downtown. A Public Works crew used a chainsaw to clear the way.