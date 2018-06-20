Constables on Patrol

June 11

10:32 a.m. – Downtown merchant called ESPD about a roofing truck parked in front of the business. Constable on patrol settled the predicament.

4:35 p.m. – Constable responded to an address and arrested one individual on an ESPD warrant.

June 12

8:33 a.m. – A tractor trailer reportedly blocked traffic on US 62, but the way was clear when the constable arrived.

11:31 a.m. – Call came in from restaurant staff asking for a constable to remove an employee. The subject left the scene before the constable got there.

12:53 p.m. – Constables checked up on a report there had been a dogfight in a neighborhood.

June 13

12:51 a.m. – Person near downtown complained about a barking dog on the balcony across the street. Constable witnessed the dog barking and went to find its owner.

6:27 p.m. – While searching in the south part of town for a person who was possibly mentally ill, the constable learned the person had arrived home safely.

June 14

12:50 a.m. – Caller downtown reported a possible hit and run accident with the adverse vehicle headed north on Main Street. Constables combed the area but never found anything to indicate a hit and run.

2:03 a.m. – Rogers PD sent a missing person report to ESPD because of previous contacts. Constables watched for a particular vehicle, and Rogers PD was kept informed of developments.

6:03 a.m. – Passerby notified ESPD of a person lying in the street in front of the Post Office. The recumbent one told the constable he had fallen asleep waiting for his ride. Constable determined the now wide-awake person was alert and coherent and ready to go on his way.

6:57 a.m. – Resident near downtown claimed an apparently inebriated male wearing a fox hat was banging on his door. The door-banger then headed toward town where he encountered a constable and was arrested for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:01 a.m. – Delivery truck blocked a driveway downtown, and that driver got a citation.

12:40 p.m. – Call came in about a possibly intoxicated driver headed to town from the south. Constable witnessed the driver and found no reason to initiate a traffic stop.

3:30 p.m. – Constables went to a tourist lodging in search of a person known to have outstanding warrants. They arrested one person on drug violations and another fled the scene.

5:44 p.m. – Constable responded to a care facility to check on a resident. While en route, a family member called to say all was fine and they were on the scene.

8:25 p.m. – Constable patrolled an area looking for two possibly intoxicated drivers but never encountered the vehicles.

10:44 p.m. – There was a private property accident.

11:12 p.m. – Constables assisted CCSO in watching for a particular driver.

June 15

10:52 p.m. – Concerned witness claimed a person had been sitting in a car parked in the middle school parking lot for more than an hour. Constables searched the area.

June 16

1:57 a.m. – Constable went to a residence and arrested a person on an outstanding felony bench warrant from CCSO.

8:34 a.m. – Vehicle owner told ESPD she leant her car to someone who did not return it yet. Constable gathered information and issued a BOLO. Vehicle was returned to owner.

10:22 a.m. – Staff at ESH informed ESPD of a motorcyclist who crashed inside city limits. Constable responded, but the patient declined a report.

10:38 a.m. – Resident near downtown reported vandalism to his property.

11:50 a.m. – One person reported a vehicle might be damaging a building. Constable spoke with complainant and vehicle owner and determined no report was necessary.

3:26 p.m. – Moped driver downtown was arrested for driving without a license.

7 p.m. – Constable followed up on a 911 hang-up call.

8:48 p.m. – A suspicious person report came in, but that rascal was long gone before the constable arrived at that scene.

9:05 p.m. – Constables checked the noise level after a complaint about music near downtown and found the music within the legal limit.

9:09 p.m. – There was a car theft reported in the western part of town.

10:50 p.m. – Constable had to intervene in a verbal disagreement.

11:07 p.m. – Witness reported an inebriated person causing difficulties downtown, and constables arrested the individual for public intoxication.

June 17

1:10 a.m. – There was a noise complaint in the western part of town.

1:26 a.m. – Individual was arrested for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

11:17 a.m. – Vehicle downtown was illegally parked for a spell. Then it left.

12:59 p.m. – Concerned passerby noticed a male sitting in the middle of the road near the schools. Constables responded but did not encounter him.

3:31 p.m. – Vehicle in downtown parking spot had not moved nor had anyone fed its meter in two days, so the constable called a tow truck.

6:43 p.m. – There was a break-in and theft at a tourist lodging.

6:43 p.m. – Folks at an establishment downtown captured an unaccompanied dog and held it for the constable. The owner soon retrieved it.

6:47 p.m. – Concerned caller alerted ESPD to a possibly intoxicated road-raging driver in town. Constables watched for but did not encounter the vehicle.

7:21 p.m. – Constable took a report on a violation of a protection order.

10:58 p.m. – Constables checked on possible activity in a property that should have been vacant., but there was nothing going on.