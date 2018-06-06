Constables on Patrol

May 28

8:29 a.m. – Resident was walking in a neighborhood above downtown when an aggressive dog broke its chain and rushed her. When Animal Control arrived, the animal was inside but no owner was home. Animal Control would check later.

9:33 a.m. – Neighbors had a dispute over parking, but with a constable present the incident was suddenly settled.

12:11 p.m. – Individual told ESPD a friend took property for safe keeping but refused to return it. Constable retrieved the property and returned it to its owner.

4:28 p.m. – Central dispatch relayed a call about a child accidentally locked in a car. Constable was able to get the child out of the car.

11:48 p.m. – Constables arrested a person downtown for public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 29

11:30 a.m. – Parked vehicle was partially blocking traffic, but the constable cleared the roadway.

1:30 p.m. – Witness reported hearing a loud and violent disturbance, something being hit and then silence. Constables spoke with the participants who assured them it was all verbal.

2:31 a.m. – Constable checked on a burglary alarm at a business on US 62.

8:23 p.m. – There was a disconnected 911 call from the commercial area along US 62, but the constable did find anything to report.

9:58 p.m. – There was a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on US 62 toward the eastern edge of town.

May 31

4:41 a.m. – Resident near downtown asked for a constable to check for a possible prowler.

9:01 a.m. – Constable filed a report on a minor traffic accident.

9:10 a.m. – While investigating a theft report, the constable arrested one person for theft of property and driving on a suspended license and another person on a warrant out of Siloam Springs.

2:49 p.m. – Someone accidentally set off the alarm at a restaurant.

7:53 p.m. – Constable checked on a possible domestic incident.

8:26 p.m. – There was a private property traffic accident in a parking lot.

8:45 p.m. – Constable went to Washington County Detention Center to pick up an individual on an ESPD warrant.

June 1

3:51 a.m. – There was a one-vehicle accident on a street just east of downtown.

3:02 p.m. – Speeding motorcycle rider was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

10:30 p.m. – There was an accident just north of downtown.

June 2

4:17 p.m. – Restaurant staff did not want a suspicious and aggressive individual to return to the premises. Constable responded.

5:59 p.m. – Constable on patrol checked on dogs locked in a vehicle. He determined they were alert and comfortable.

7:40 p.m. – Clerk at a liquor store reported an inebriated customer who became belligerent when she was refused service. She drove away with two children in the vehicle. Constables looked for the vehicle to no avail.

7:49 p.m. – Hotel staff reported a vehicle driven by an apparently intoxicated driver had hit at least one vehicle in the parking lot. Constables determined it was the vehicle from the previous call, and they found the driver in a cabin on the property.

June 3

9:43 p.m. – A daughter requested a welfare check on her mother. Constables complied.

10:33 a.m. – Motel owner reported a guest with two dogs in the room who would not leave. Constable spoke to the individual about checking out.

11:21 a.m. – Commercial burglary alarm rang out at a business downtown, and the constable could not find a reason for it.

3:55 p.m. – Caller claimed a downtown musician was harassing him and his friends. Constable had a word with him and peace was restored.

4:34 p.m. – There was a private property accident.

6:36 p.m. – Witness reported a disturbance at a residence in the south part of town. One person left the scene because the others reportedly threw beer bottles at him. Constable spoke with those remaining, who claimed the argument had been verbal only.

7:03 p.m. – A residential alarm was triggered, and the constable learned the owner had accidentally set it off.