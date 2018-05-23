Constables on Patrol

May 14

10:59 a.m. – Neighbor found a suicide note in the mailbox and called ESPD. Constables found the subject who was transported to ESH for treatment.

2:49 p.m. – Concerned observer reported a window pushed in on a house which should have been unoccupied. Constable checked the building. All clear.

5:05 p.m. – There was an accident in a parking lot.

8:22 p.m. – Staff at a business reported a possible shoplifter on the premises, but the person left before a constable arrived.

May 15

11:22 a.m. – Caller claimed multiple nails in two of his tires might have stemmed from a parking dispute. Constable filed a report.

11:45 a.m. – Vehicle in a parking lot backed into a gas meter causing a leak. ESFD and gas company responded to shut off gas and repair the leak.

12:59 p.m. – A crew was attempting to get work paving and resealing parking lots for a deeply discounted price. Code Enforcement Officer told them to stop it until they got a business license.

1:51 p.m. – Several people called ESPD requesting a welfare check on someone because of a disturbing Facebook post. Constables found the person doing okay, but she agreed to go to ESH for help.

3:53 p.m. – Person came to the station to file a harassment complaint.

May 16

10:59 p.m. – Constable checked around a property for a possible prowler but did not find anyone.

May 17

2:08 a.m. – There was a possibly suspicious vehicle parked near a business. Constable checked it out.

2:31 p.m. – Couple staying at a motel had a domestic controversy and before a constable got there decided to separate for the night.

9:00 a.m. – From the same location came a 911 call about another incident, and this one involved the maintenance person. Constables determined the incident had been verbal only and was a civil issue.

4 p.m. – Constable performed a welfare check, and, upon speaking with the subject, called for EMS who transported her to ESH.

4:24 p.m. – Business on US 62 reported a theft.

4:30 p.m. – Call came in about a stalled 18-wheeler blocking a narrow roadway. Vehicle was out of the way when the constable arrived.

May 18

12:07 p.m. – Innkeeper told ESPD a guest had not checked out and was refusing to leave. Constable advised the guest he would be arrested for criminal trespass if he did not leave.

6:18 p.m. – Constable filed a report regarding an alleged assault at a care facility.

7:27 p.m. – Constable observed a reportedly erratic driver long enough to determine there was no cause for a traffic stop.

7:30 p.m. – Central dispatch alerted ESPD to a 911 hang-up call. Responding constable found everything was okay at the location.

7:50 p.m. – Another 911 hang-up call and everyone was fine.

8:15 p.m. – Couple claimed they were threatened for playing music in Basin Park.

9:17 p.m. – Near the county line, a Madison County deputy transferred a person wanted by Eureka Springs to a constable.

May 19

1:41 a.m. – There was a noise complaint in a neighborhood, so the constable checked it out.

1:50 a.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI, speeding and driving on a suspended license.

9:25 a.m. – Another traffic stop and arrest of the driver for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

1:12 p.m. – Caller reported two dogs cavorting unsupervised in the eastern part of town. Animal Control looked around but did not find them. The caller eventually returned the dogs to their owner.

4:45 p.m. – Constable assisted parents find their missing child.

6:41 p.m. – Constable responded to the location of a 911 hang-up call, but no one was there and nothing nearby seemed suspicious.

7:57 p.m. – Someone perpetrated criminal mischief in a neighborhood just north of downtown.

7:59 p.m. – Call came in about an inebriated person downtown causing problems. Constable spoke with him, he spoke with the complainants and no report was filed.

8:16 p.m. – Person alerted ESPD to a possible assault in progress. Constable responded to the scene and found nothing to report.

9:30 p.m. – This time the constable assisted a deputy with a possible disturbance.

9:55 p.m. – Another disturbance, and this one at a restaurant on US 62. Constables spoke with the couple that decided to go separate ways for the night.

May 20

3:31 a.m. – Central dispatch received a 911 call from a female who whispered she had called the wrong number and hung up. On call back, the number was busy. Constable checked the scene and found no signs of distress.

7:46 a.m. – Resident near downtown reported a suspicious vehicle in front of their house. Constable found someone sleeping in the car and issued a citation for sleeping in public.

8:04 a.m. – Employee at a downtown business asked a constable to check on a suspicious canister near the business. He found it full of water and ice.

8:00 p.m. – Constables went to look for a trespasser at a motel, but he was already gone.

May 21

4:23 a.m. – Constable went to a residence to speak with a person about her vehicle and arrested her for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.

8:55 a.m. – A fire alarm was accidentally pulled at the elementary school.