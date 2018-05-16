Constables on Patrol

May 7

11:18 a.m. – Downtown merchant claimed a woman dumped a bunch of property at the business. Constables spoke with both sides and determined it was a civil matter, but the one who dumped stuff was warned not to return to the business.

11:33 a.m. – Property owner told ESPD two individuals were squatting in a vacant apartment. Constables arrested one of the vagrants on an outstanding warrant and criminal trespass. The other was warned about trespassing and told returning to the property would result in his arrest.

4:44 p.m. – Constable arrested a person on a warrant out of Springdale PD.

11:27 p.m. – In a downtown parking lot, constables arrested an individual for possession of a controlled substance – pharmaceutical felony, possession a controlled substance – misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine – felony, possession of drug paraphernalia – misdemeanor, public intoxication, open container.

May 8

11:06 a.m. – Merchant reported items had been stolen from the business. Constable reviewed surveillance video and identified a license plate he traced to a vehicle at a motel. Constable arrived to find the stolen items visible in the vehicle. After speaking with the suspect, the items were returned and no charges were filed.

1:32 p.m. – Resident reported a trespasser on the property. Constable encountered the interloper who was advised to stay off the premises. Constables made extra patrols through the neighborhood.

2:14 p.m. – Passerby noticed in front of a business on US 62 a possibly intoxicated passed out person. He told the constable he was dizzy and feeling poorly. EMS transported him to ESH.

6:45 p.m. – Constable stood by during a child exchange.

8:26 p.m. – Hotel staff reported a person had been sitting in a vehicle parked in employee parking for several hours. Constable determined everything was okay.

9:07 p.m. – There was a fight at a bar, but the contestants were gone when constables arrived.

May 9

4:33 a.m. – Resident near downtown asked for a constable to check for trespassers. None found.

4:37 a.m. – Constable on patrol checked on suspicious activity at a vacant building.

11:22 a.m. – Concerned observer noticed a large dog had been in a car parked downtown for at least an hour, and it was aggressive toward passersby. The vehicle and occupants were gone when the constable got there.

12:20 p.m. – There was a private property bump-up in a parking lot.

5:11 p.m. – And a minor one downtown near the park.

5:28 p.m. – Dog was locked in a parked truck just north of downtown. Constable determined the dog had water, was in the shade and windows were down. He found the owner who claimed he checked on the animal periodically.

8:17 p.m. – A tractor trailer was causing congestion on US 62. The constable learned the driver was looking for a place to turn around.

10:48 p.m. – Constables responded to a disturbance at a business and arrested one person on warrants out of CCSO and Huntsville PD.

May 10

12:48 a.m. – There was a party going on in a neighborhood noisy enough to prompt a visit from a constable. Party over.

1:33 a.m. – Resident claimed someone outside was screaming. The constable asked the person to go inside for the night.

7 a.m. – Constable transported a person from Madison County jail to CCSO.

10:31 a.m. – Constable assisted with a parking issue near the trolley depot.

10:53 a.m. – There was a minor traffic incident downtown. Both parties decided no report was necessary.

11:17 a.m. – Constable initiated a traffic stop on a person he knew to have an outstanding warrant. The person was arrested and transported to CCSO.

2:32 p.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one person for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:29 p.m. – Witness claimed a resident was harassing folks at the Music Park. Constable gathered information from everyone.

11:10 p.m. – Constable transported an individual wanted on an ESPD warrant from Springdale PD to CCSO.

May 11

7:58 a.m. – Careful observer said a suspicious vehicle had parked in a nearby dirt lot for the past two mornings, and other vehicles arrived for a short visit and then departed. Constable responded to the scene and arrested the driver for possession of drug paraphernalia and warned about city ordinances.

8:23 a.m. – Constable filed a report about a missing driver’s license.

9:46 a.m. – A renter called ESPD because she claimed her landlord was trying to enter her apartment. Constables responded and cleared up points of law for both and advised them it was a civil matter.

9:55 a.m. – There was a one-vehicle accident in a parking lot. No injuries or damage or report.

10:36 a.m. – Downtown shopkeeper reported someone broke into the shop and stole from the cash register.

1:07 p.m. – Individual wanted by CCSO was at ESH. Constable took him into custody and handed him over to deputies.

3:12 p.m. – Concerned passerby at a gas station said a woman was asleep in her vehicle, which was beside a gas pump, and there were kids in the car. Vehicle was gone when constables arrived.

4:34 p.m. – Individual broke the glass door of a business, so the merchant called ESPD. Constable gathered facts for a report.

May 12

2:04 a.m. – Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver for DWI, implied consent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:05 a.m. – Central dispatch reported a disconnected call traced to a local motel. Constables checked with all guests and found no signs of distress.

1:51 p.m. – Two motel employees altercated. Constables responded and arrested one person for assault of a family or household member – third degree.

11:23 p.m. – Constable initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver for DWI, driving left of center, fictitious vehicle license and driving on a suspended license.

May 13

5:38 a.m. – CCSO requested contact be made with complainant in an ongoing case regarding a report that must be filed.

9:57 a.m. – Alert came over from CCSO about a reportedly erratic driver who almost hit other motorists on the way to Eureka Springs. Constables did not encounter the vehicle.

11:08 a.m. – Moving truck blocked a narrow street near downtown. Driver told the constable he would find a new parking spot.

12:39 p.m. – Resident filed a report about damage to his gate.

6:25 p.m. – Central dispatch had an open-ended 911 call from an address near downtown. Constable checked the area and everything seemed okay.

9:14 p.m. – Constable stood by during a child exchange.