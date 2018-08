Carnegie Public Library will host group discussions of The Order of Time by Carlo Rovelli with Gary Milczarek facilitating. The group will listen to a portion of the audiobook and discuss the ideas. A copy of the book is not required.

Sessions will be held in the meeting room, weekly, on Wednesdays from 4 – 6 p.m. The program is free and open to anyone. Contact the library at (479) 253-8754 or info@eurekalibrary.org for more information.