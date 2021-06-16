Consents conferred at Planning meeting

Several applications received quick approval at last Wednesday’s Planning meeting. A new single-family home was approved at 133 N. Main St. for David and Jenny Shelton. The Historic District Commission had already approved the design.

At 275 N. Main St., Patricia Fitzsimmons received permission to add two units of tourist lodging to match existing units. Another two units of tourist lodging were approved unanimously for Hannah Westphal at 173 Huntsville Rd.

Commissioners voted unanimously to continue a Conditional Use Permit at 7 Armstrong St. The new owners, Ryan and Meghan Morris, will reduce from five units to two. They had sent out 14 letters to notify neighbors and received no negative response. Commissioners added the explicit requirement that the owners live on site.

A new CUP was granted for one unit of tourist lodging for Cecilia Athey at 17 Breezy Point Rd. The owner will live on site, and the property has plenty of off-street parking. Athey said she only plans to rent the unit at busy times, although she said she will not rent during Bikes, Blues, and Barbecue to avoid bringing noise to the neighborhood.

Planning and parking

Chair Ann Tandy-Sallee will bring revised language on bed & breakfast operations to city council. City codes currently have some ambiguities and contradictions, and commissioners voted to recommend changes to clarify code and provide consistency. The commission will also request a legal opinion on the subject of mandating the use of off-street parking. Many properties operate without an on-site manager and having no one present to explain the parking situation to tenants contributes further to parking problems.

During public comments, Linda McBride said an ordinance proposed in 1995 targeted the same problems the city now faces. That ordinance would have established permitted residential parking on streets including Mountain, Elk, Owen, and Pine. She also said bed & breakfast operations are required to have off-street parking, but operators do not always encourage their patrons to park off the street. “Unfortunately, you cannot legislate consideration and kindness,” she said.