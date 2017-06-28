Congressional Christianity an oxymoron?

Editor,
I do not want to sound like I am whining or ungrateful for the wonderful opportunity to live in Eureka Springs. I do want to tell voters what I went through without Medicare or Medicaid.
Before I was 65 and eligible for Medicare, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which had at that time a survival rate of less than 17%. Of course, I was terrified.
Fortunately, Washington Regional Medical Center allowed me to have surgery at a reduced rate. My doctor, however, did not reduce my rate and it took me 6 years to make monthly payments. I ended up with a nicked bowel, which may have been caused by the first surgery and had to have several other surgeries to repair this hole. It took me another 5 years to pay off this surgeon.
I just heard that Senate Republicans are planning to drastically cut Medicaid. Next, Medicare? And, cut the taxes of the rich! My heart sank and tears came. I am now 80-years-old and depend on Medicare and Medicaid for my healthcare. I do not know what I will do without these two good healthcare programs.
I feel that I am very fortunate: my sweet spouse is supportive and loving; our organic farmers’ market offers clean, non-poisoned food; the water is relatively pure except for fluoride; the air is cleaned by the bountiful trees; most people are progressive and kind; my GP doctor is excellent and the ES Hospital is wonderful; and, I get by with barely enough social security to live on but cannot afford extras or luxuries or expensive healthcare.
I will never understand the Republicans who call themselves Christian and vote to deprive the elderly, the disabled, children, poor and working-class people what we need to survive. They make sure they have good health insurance! Something is bad wrong in this country, a very rich country, when instead of healthcare for all, we have to fear about our insurance being cut by greedy people who line their pockets with bloody money!
Trella Laughlin
Good point, Trella! I do not understand how these elected officials can sleep at night. Maybe they fall asleep counting their money, but judgment day will come eventually.