Congressional Christianity an oxymoron?

Editor,

I do not want to sound like I am whining or ungrateful for the wonderful opportunity to live in Eureka Springs. I do want to tell voters what I went through without Medicare or Medicaid.

Before I was 65 and eligible for Medicare, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which had at that time a survival rate of less than 17%. Of course, I was terrified.

Fortunately, Washington Regional Medical Center allowed me to have surgery at a reduced rate. My doctor, however, did not reduce my rate and it took me 6 years to make monthly payments. I ended up with a nicked bowel, which may have been caused by the first surgery and had to have several other surgeries to repair this hole. It took me another 5 years to pay off this surgeon.

I just heard that Senate Republicans are planning to drastically cut Medicaid. Next, Medicare? And, cut the taxes of the rich! My heart sank and tears came. I am now 80-years-old and depend on Medicare and Medicaid for my healthcare. I do not know what I will do without these two good healthcare programs.

I feel that I am very fortunate: my sweet spouse is supportive and loving; our organic farmers’ market offers clean, non-poisoned food; the water is relatively pure except for fluoride; the air is cleaned by the bountiful trees; most people are progressive and kind; my GP doctor is excellent and the ES Hospital is wonderful; and, I get by with barely enough social security to live on but cannot afford extras or luxuries or expensive healthcare.

I will never understand the Republicans who call themselves Christian and vote to deprive the elderly, the disabled, children, poor and working-class people what we need to survive. They make sure they have good health insurance! Something is bad wrong in this country, a very rich country, when instead of healthcare for all, we have to fear about our insurance being cut by greedy people who line their pockets with bloody money!

Trella Laughlin