Complaints or suggestions?

Planning commissioner Susan Harman reiterated her contention that Planning needs a complaint process because commissioners have been on the spot to make decisions without adequate information.At the Feb. 28 meeting, she said complaints would come to city hall and City Economic Development Director Glenna Booth could prioritize them and determine what action should follow.

Commissioner Woodie Acord stated all complaints should be treated the same and someone should follow up on every one. Commissioner James Morris again promoted his concept of an anonymous form which requests that a situation be investigated. He said this would not be a formal complaint. If the situation warranted, then a formal complaint could be filed.

Acord responded there should be only one form, and it should have a name on it. “I’m not in favor of innuendo,” he observed. “A person who doesn’t want to get involved can call one of us.”

Commissioner Ann Sallee agreed with Harman it would make their jobs easier if there were a paper trail regarding complaints. She said she would incorporate their suggestions onto the proposed complaint form.