Community mourns local woman killed during flooding

Montana Widener, 24, was killed Saturday evening after attempting to raft on an inner tube on Leatherwood Creek near Main and Magnetic during heavy flooding. Witnesses said Montana was wearing a helmet and life jacket, but disappeared under a bridge near the Tree House Cottages. She was found by friends shortly after 7 the next morning about a half mile downstream.

In addition to working as events manager at Event Eureka upstairs from the Grotto, Montana was a tour guide for The Haunted Tour.

A memorial service is planned sometime in the next couple of weeks at Event Eureka. Rodney Slane and Autumn Spencer, owners of Grotto, have been spearheading an effort to raise money for funeral expenses. They have set up a fund appeal at www.gofundme.com/montanas-funeral-donation. “What we are trying to do is cover the cost of the funeral and the rest will be donated to what she loved the most,” the fund appeal said. “We couldn’t think of a better way to honor her than by giving back to something she held so dear. Any additional money will be donated to Eureka Springs Parks & Recreation Commission.”

“She was my first friend here and she had a way of helping out everyone she came in contact with,” Rodney said. “She was fierce and honest, but most of all full of life. She was taken from us too soon and she will never be forgotten.”

Montana was a graduate of Huntsville High School, and had a love of outdoor recreation.

“I am single, independent, wary of people,” she said on her Facebook page. “I live for my dogs.” She left behind two dogs, Lulu and Roman, who have been adopted by Sarah Johnson in hopes that Montana rests well knowing they are taken care of. Her dream had been to travel and operate a dog rescue.

“Such a wild, free and beautiful soul,” said her friend Brianna Vel Cook. “She left us too soon. We will miss you so much, Montana.”

Another friend, Kerry Sparks, said Montana had many loved ones.

“I feel like all of Eureka is grieving right now,” Sparks said. “She will always be in our hearts, always remembered.”

Melanie Myhre, who had frequently photographed Montana, said her death was absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. “She was such a sweet, good-hearted lady,” Myhre said.

“This world will miss the woman who was hard as steel,” Latigo Treuer, who worked with her previously at the Cat House, said. “She could party with the best of us. When it came to work, she was there with your mission statement in mind. She loved, hated, screamed, rocked, danced, sang and ultimately gambled with life. She looked death in the face and give it two middle fingers. I don’t have sadness because I know wherever she is, they are aware she is in charge. She always looked out for the underdog putting herself in the trenches preventing others from harm. We will miss you Montana, see you on the other side.”

Montana’s friend Dakota Buck appealed on Facebook for people to not point fingers or blame others. “The human condition, so predictable,” he said. “Always finding a way to point fingers, to assign blame. Life happens my friends. Death happens. My dear sweet friend was a wild spirit.”

Eureka Springs police said the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

A memorial party for Montana will be held at Event Eureka, 39 Spring Street, Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.