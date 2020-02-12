Community Center makes a pitch to tweens

Eureka Springs School Board heard a presentation about progress at the Eureka Springs Community Center at Monday night’s meeting, where representatives of ESCC took turns describing ongoing development.

Diane Murphy explained that ESCC remains connected to the school through the property, which was the location of the former high school. “We want to make sure everyone is aware of what we’re doing,” she said.

Kathy Remenar, a former teacher at the high school, now works with ESCC. “I like show and tell,” she said, as she shared graphics. “We’re very excited about what’s going on.”

The after-school program has grown, and ESCC planners hope to develop more ways to attract older kids, especially in the 10 – 14 age group. ESCC recently received a $5,000 donation, and that money will help develop an area specifically for tweens. That area should be complete by June.

Murphy said the fitness center is open, and ESCC membership has grown to 500 members. She also shared information on operating costs and income. In the coming year, the ESCC board hopes to complete development of an office park, which will provide a dependable revenue stream. The ESCC had received a donation of a house, and funds from its sale will help pay for the remodeling in the office park.

A walking trail has been mapped out and work is under way.

Regionals coming soon

Agri teacher Jason McAfee delivered a report on news at the high school. He said the school will host the regional basketball tournament at the end of this month. “It should be a great thing for our community, especially at a slower time of year,” he said, describing the impact on motels and restaurants.

The high school will present Beauty and the Beast on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Future Farmers of America will offer a fundraising spaghetti dinner from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday.

McAfee also touched upon a self-defense course for ladies presented by the school’s resource officer.

He concluded with the announcement that the state has approved Plant Science to fill a science requirement, and the school has received a $32,000 startup grant to establish the program. He said the course will have the intensity of an advanced-placement course, and classes will begin in the fall semester.

End of the meeting business

The board approved the calendar for the 2020-21 school year. Supt. Bryan Pruitt explained that the Personnel Policies Committee had designed the calendar in keeping with state requirements.

Preschool teachers Tara Green and Jennifer Robison gave an update on their classes and invited board members to stop in for a visit.

In executive session, the board extended Pruitt’s three-year contract by another year. Ellen Grogan will resign at the end of the school year as Elementary School Administrative Assistant.