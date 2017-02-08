Community Center Foundation receives healthy check

The Rotary Club of Eureka Springs donated $4,000 made from Octoberfest to the Community Center Foundation.The donation will be used to renovate the lobby area adjacent to the gym. Pictured Back row: (l.-r.) Glenn Crenshaw, Al Larson, Bill Featherstone and Jean Elderwind of the Community Center Foundation. Front row: (l.-r.) Rotarians Sandy Maki, Dorothy Guertin and Cathy Handley, Diane Murphy of the Community Center Foundation, Rotarian Allen Huffman and Kathy Remenar and Jack Moyer of the Community Center Foundation.

Photo by Jeremiah Alvarado