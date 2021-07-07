Community Center exercising fitness and fun

The Eureka Springs Community Center at the former Eureka Springs High School took a hit when the pandemic made it necessary to stop many scheduled events. But excitement is building about all the new programs and progress being made to improve the facilities, such as the recent resurfacing of the gym floor that was made possible by a grant from Arvest Bank.

“We always have a positive outlook on everything we are trying to do to move the center forward,” Debbie Davis, Chair of ESCC Executive Committee said. “We are trying to make Eureka Springs a better place for the people who live here. Everything we can do that moves us in that direction is good for the town. It is helpful for people’s physical health and mental well-being coming out of this pandemic that has been hard on people and the community center.”

The motto of the community center is “A place for people to gather and grow.” Davis said now that people are able to use the facilities in the way intended, they are seeing great enthusiasm from members.

“We have safe protocols at the community center because we know the pandemic is not over, but we have every positive hope in the world we will continue to get there,” Davis said. “The center is on one of the main entrances to town. We want to show everyone we are a great community and have wonderful things to offer the people who live here.”

Davis was on the Eureka Springs School Board when the vote was taken to allow the Community Center Foundation Board to take over the ESHS after the new high school was built.

“It was one of the best decisions I think we have ever made,” she said. “We appreciate the school board in how they have continued to support us. The superintendent and all the principals came over and toured recently, and they were very impressed with the improvements that have been made and the direction we have been going.”

The facility is also becoming a center for art in Eureka Springs, nationally designated as one of the better small art towns in the U.S. Currently grants have been received to renovate two former classrooms into art studios, and there are already artists operating out of the old bus barn and shop.

Future plans include building a pavilion that could be used for the Eureka Springs Farmers’ Market and other activities, and a splashpad that will provide not only recreation with lighted color art installation. There are also hopes to build an outdoor pickleball court.

One of the more popular programs has been pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the U.S. Hours for pickleball have been expanded because of demand. And the gym floor resurfacing has helped make pickleball and other sports safer by making the floor less slippery.

There are also new LED lights in the gyms that provide better lighting, less noise and use less energy. The buildings have undergone repairs including new roofs.

“I think the center will serve as a Community Center for a long time,” Davis said. “The community seems to be supporting our efforts more and more. Additional people are coming out to use it as we have word-of-mouth spread. It is such an economical way to have a great way to exercise and be with your friends. It costs only $60 per year for an individual or $100 for a family. We have tried to keep the costs down as much as possible.”

Many board members have emotional connections to the schools that operated on that site for 62 years. Davis, a teacher and principal of the elementary school for many years, said it is very rewarding to see this space continue to be a place of learning.

Of the 12 board members, nine have personal ties to the former high school campus or to the school district: Joe Hill, current School Board member, taught at the ESHS for years; Kathy Remenar taught at the ESHS for 38 years; Megan Kirk, Jack Moyer, Jean Elderwind saw their daughters graduate from ESHS; Adam Biossat graduated in the class of 1997; Allen Huffman graduated in 2003 and Victor Smith graduated in ‘05.

“This Highlander legacy is important to every member of the Eureka Springs Community Center Foundation Board, especially to the former teachers, principals, students and parents of students currently serving on the Foundation Board,” a recent newsletter stated. “All Community Center board members share a deep appreciation to the Eureka Springs School District for partnering with us in transforming the former high school campus into the vibrant facility engaging youth, families, and seniors that it is today.”

The center also offers a fitness center, Zumba, yoga, an after school program funded by the Eureka Springs School District, a summer program for children and free WIFI service. For many, WiFi service is either unavailable or not affordable. Davis said now parents and their children can take advantage of this service and keep up with distanced-learning classes right in the parking lot of the Community Center.

Davis said the board looks forward to identifying new areas for partnering with the school district to bring new enriching experiences to our community’s children and their parents in the coming years.

“We are always looking for volunteers who help make things work better than ever,” she said. “We are thankful for any time volunteers can spare to help us out.”