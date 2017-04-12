Community Center changes OK’d

At its April 5 meeting, the Historic District Commission approved another renovation at the Community Center site when commissioners voted to allow the Foundation to remove the old concrete block vocational trades building, which sits behind B-300. It was built in the late 1970s, and has structural deficiencies enough that Building Inspector Bobby Ray considered it a candidate for demolition. The Foundation will retain part of the slab and eventually build a greenhouse there. The planned exercise trail will also wind through the vacated area.

Commissioners also approved these applications:

17 Benton – new railings for porch and front steps

18 Pine – re-paint new colors; siding; use crushed limestone on driveway; enclose rear porch; rear addition; small side addition; partial privacy fence

215 N. Main – privacy screen around rear deck

These items on the Consent Agenda were approved:

152 W. Van Buren – new sign; new paint colors

44 Prospect – new paint colors

188 N. Main – new sign

21 Steele – new paint colors for house/shed

164 N. Main – new sign

215 N. Main – new sign

37 S. Main – new sign

77 Spring – new sign

First & Basin Spring – new sign

73 Spring – new paint colors

164 W. Van Buren – new sign

Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes

to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.

Chair Virgil Fowler presented these Administrative Approvals which are applications for repair or work involving no changes in materials or color but which include changes in roofing color.

8 Washington – replace sidewalk

30 Avo – temporary lattice railing for safety

13 N. Main – replace front door w/4” longer glass

273 N. Main – repair roof

282 Spring – repair, repaint

105 E. Van Buren – repaint, repair, re-roof, replace sign

The commission also voted to approve new procedures presented at the March 15 meeting for handling Code complaints. The procedures state that complaints would be channeled through Glenna Booth, the City Historic Preservation Officer, and Bobby Ray, the Building Inspector. Booth would create a file with all pertinent information about the property in question and present it to the HDC. Commissioners would consider the facts and decide if the complaint deserved further review. At that point, Booth would involve Ray to determine the next steps.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m.