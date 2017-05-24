Commissioner removal up to council

Because of recent action of the City Advertising and Promotion Commission voting to unseat a commissioner, Mayor Butch Berry said Monday he had learned from Municipal League attorneys that only city council can appoint or remove commissioners from any commission. After much back and forth, city aldermen agreed that commissions should develop individual attendance policies.

Commissions have different schedules and requirements, but all commissions can recommend council remove a commissioner for repeated absences, with council making the final decision.